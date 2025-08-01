Ambev Stock Downgraded: How to Trade the “Beer Trade”

Shares of Ambev are trading higher despite an analyst downgrade this morning.

HSBC downgraded the stock from “Buy” to “Hold” following Ambev’s latest earnings report and lingering concerns about management changes.

Ambev produces and distributes beer, premium adult beverages, soft drinks, and bottled water across Latin America. Key brands include Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Stella Artois, Budweiser, Corona, Guaraná Antarctica, and PepsiCo beverages.

There’s more to the story here.

The adult beverage industry is in trouble.

After enjoying a boost during the pandemic years, the sector is limping through 2025. Young adults have been cutting back on alcohol consumption in favor of healthier lifestyles and increasing consumption of THC-based products.

Last month, Reuters reported the U.S. government is expected to lift the long-standing recommendation of two or fewer drinks per day. Many viewed the move as a concession to the alcohol lobby—a sign of how much pressure recent lifestyle shifts have placed on the industry.

In recent weeks, analysts have downgraded multiple names across the space, including The Boston Beer Company (SAM) and Molson Coors Beverage (TAP), both of which have significantly underperformed the market this year.

HSBC’s downgrade of Ambev this morning points to similar concerns. The firm warned that recent leadership changes risk derailing the company’s consumer-focused transformation. Skol’s sharp Q2 decline adds pressure, and without clear updates on strategy, there’s concern that failed brand rehab could drag down stronger names like Brahma and Budweiser.

The downgrade followed Thursday’s earnings report, which showed in-line EPS but a $250 million miss on revenue. Shares fell 5.2% on the results.

ABEV Shares Test Critical Support

Thursday’s drop brought Ambev to its 200-day moving average—a key technical level not tested since January 2024, ahead of a long-term downtrend that erased 32% of the stock’s value.

Since early May, ABEV has been consolidating and slowly rolling over with consistent volume, suggesting a gradual transfer from bulls to bears. Over the past week, selling pressure has increased, with volume rising as the stock begins to slide into a bearish trend.

That trend was confirmed on July 11 when the 50-day moving average shifted into a bearish pattern. Historically, this setup has led to lower daily closes 67% of the time.

Ambev’s 20-month moving average sits at $2.18. A break below this level would confirm a long-term bear market and likely push shares significantly lower.

Investors should also be aware of the potential for a reverse stock split. Companies often use these to meet minimum price requirements or improve perceived value. NYSE listing rules require that a stock stay above $1.00 over a sustained period to avoid delisting notices.

Where Does Ambev Go from Here?

Shares may find temporary support at the 200-day moving average, but this is likely to be nothing more than a dead cat bounce. The 20-day trendline may also offer some near-term support.

Don’t trade ABEV on hope.

A confirmed drop into a long-term bear market puts $1.00 in play as the next downside target.

Options traders may look to profit from a decline, but keep in mind the law of low numbers—going from $2 to $1 is mechanically harder than a $50 stock falling to $25, even if both are 50% losses.

Instead, consider bearish trades in better-structured setups within the industry, such as Boston Beer (SAM) or Molson Coors (TAP), both of which are showing similar technical breakdowns.