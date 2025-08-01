Coinbase Stock Just Crashed Post-Earnings. Buy or Sell the Dip?

Coinbase (COIN) has been one of the hottest names year-to-date, and it performed even better after the spring dip this year. From its trough in April to its peak this year in July, the stock was up over 177%.

However, COIN stock declined after Q2 earnings disappointed analysts. Net income came in strong, but was driven mostly by non-operating gains. Total revenue and adjusted profits fell short of analyst expectations. Analysts expected $1.59 billion in revenue, but Coinbase posted $1.5 billion. Sequentially, revenue fell 26% from Q1 due to lower volatility in the crypto market.

The net income surge was due to a $1.5 billion unrealized gain from investments. The core adjusted profit was $33.2 million. This is much worse than the $294.4 million in profit it posted in the year-ago quarter.

Why buying the dip is a good idea

It is not a bad idea to buy the dip on Coinbase for long-term exposure to the crypto market. The current dip and the earnings miss were mostly due to volatility in the crypto market being less pronounced.

However, many believe that altseason may still come. The term altseason points to a period that has happened in almost every previous bull cycle, where Bitcoin (BTC) rose significantly at first, later slowing down, with crypto investors heavily driving up the prices of other cryptos like Ethereum (ETH). In turn, this leads to a trading frenzy and a sharp increase in trading volume for months.

An altseason of this sort may be close, and I have an inkling that Coinbase may do well in Q3 due to Bitcoin dominance falling sharply and altcoins gaining ground. In the past month, ETH gained 43.8%, compared to BTC's 6.45% performance. More investors are rotating from Bitcoin to altcoins ahead of a potential altseason now, since Ethereum's breakout has served as a bellwether in the past. An altseason is not guaranteed, but things look better for exchanges so far into Q3.

The bull case extends beyond altseason

I’d be more bearish on COIN stock if I were to write this same article a year earlier. However, things are much different now. The broader crypto market is charting a course towards mainstream approval and usage, if it hasn’t met that bar already. Major payment platforms and vendors already accept cryptocurrencies, whereas Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) are embracing cryptocurrencies to fight off the stablecoin threat.

Any expansion of crypto will indirectly benefit crypto exchanges. Plus, the current administration is friendly to the crypto industry overall. Spot ETF approvals have gone through, and the U.S. itself has a Bitcoin reserve, with authorization to add other major altcoins. Coinbase has a good chance of becoming the Robinhood (HOOD) of the crypto market, with lots of market share yet to be added. Speaking of Robinhood, Coinbase could also compete with it indirectly through tokenized stocks. Coinbase seeks to issue stocks in the form of tokens, which will make it much easier for crypto investors to invest in the stock market without going through legacy brokers.

In an aggressive altseason, COIN stock could soar back above $400. Rosenblatt has its price target at $470, whereas Citigroup sees $505.