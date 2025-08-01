Tariffs Hit, Tech Wobbles: Is a Market Pullback Next?

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Tariff Day, Big Tech's Mixed Bag of Earnings

Tariff Day Arrives: Trump's tariffs went live overnight at midnight and there were a few surprises. For example, tariffs on Canada were hiked without explanation from the 25% originally supposed to go into effect to 35%. It is notable that Canada was one of just two countries that retaliated against the U.S.'s tariffs (the other was China). All other countries tried to negotiate a deal, so that likely played a part. "Reciprocal tariffs" were also imposed on a host of countries:

Switzerland: 39% Vietnam: 20% Malaysia: 19% Venezuela: 15% South Africa: 30% Cambodia: 19% Indonesia: 19% Taiwan: 20% Thailand: 19% Turkey: 15%

Trump announced tariffs on Mexico were extended for another 90 days after he got off the phone with Mexican President Claudia Scheinbaum that he described as "very successful."

The markets, however, shrugged. While the DJIA fell 0.7% and the S&P 500 was off 0.4%, that had more to do with Amazon's earnings than tariffs. The online giant had a huge quarter, sales up 13% YoY to $167.7 billion, operating earnings up 30% to $19.2 billion, but there were only a few areas that saw acceleration from Q1 and AWS was weak with sales up 17.5% vs. 17% in Q1. AWS margins also declined from 35.5% last year to 32.9% today, and was down from 39.5% in Q1. AMZN stock is off 7.6% in premarket trading.

Conversely, Apple reported a 10% increase in sales to $94 billion driven by a 13% increases in iPhone sales ($$44.6B) and Services ($27.4B). Mac sales were up 15% while iPads saw an 8% decline and wearables were down 9%. Overall, it beat earnings estimates by 11% and AAPL stock is up 3.3% premarket. In comparison, AMZN beat EPS estimates by 26% and is falling.

Other Mag 7 Earnings: Both Microsoft and Meta reported before the market opened yesterday and had massive quarters with their stocks closing 4% and 11% higher, respectively. While MSFT is up 0.7% premarket today, META is down 1.3%.

Microsoft saw incredible acceleration, with Azure sales surging 39% in Q2, up from 33% growth in Q1. AMZN CEO Andy Jassy maintains AWS is still the market leader by far with Azure only 65% the size of AWS. At these breakneck growth rates, though, and AWS's slower growth, AMZN will need to be checking its rearview mirror soon.

Meta Platforms enjoyed rapidly rising ad revenue, which jumped 22% YoY to $39.1 billion. It's helping to finance its deep dive into AI, with Meta raising the low end of its capex spending range from $64B-$72B to $66B-$72B. Much of it will go into AI infrastructure. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is building what he calls "personal superintelligence" – advanced systems aimed at transforming how users interact with technology.

Fed Gains Cover on Rates: June personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation – the number the Fed prefers to use to measure inflation, rose to 2.6%, above expectations of 2.5%. Core PCE inflation rose to 2.8%, above expectations of 2.7%. PCE inflation has now increased for 2 consecutive months – May's PCE inflation was revised higher to 2.4% from 2.3% while core PCE went to 2.8% from 2.7% – giving Powell cover to point to rising inflation as justification for not cutting interest rates.

What to Watch Today

Big data hits with market-moving potential:

Employment picture (8:30 AM EST): A host employment data will be released at 8:30 am today: U.S. employment report, unemployment numbers, and hourly wages. Estimates call for 100,000 new jobs added in July; 147,000 were added in June. Unemployment is expected to tick down to 4.1% from 4.2% while wage growth should tick higher 0.3% from 0.2% in June.

Manufacturing and construction (10:00 AM EST): ISM manufacturing report (PMI) is expected to show improvement, rising to 49.5% from 49%, though that is still in contraction (anything above 50% is expansion). Construction spending is also forecast to improve with just a 0.1% decline vs. a 0.3% drop the month before.

Consumer sentiment (10:00 AM EST): Preliminary result for July consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan showed consumers still concerned about the economy (a 61.8 reading) and that's not expected to change with the final report out today. While that' the highest level in five months and is 1 point above June, it remains 16% below December 2024 and well below its historical average.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Nvidia (NVDA) $173.50 -2.5% - No news is sending the AI chipmaker down today, but with the amount of money Microsoft and Meta are committing to AI infrastructure, it won't be surprising to see Wall Street analysts up their expectations of NVDA revenue growth and the market to rerate the stock higher soon.

Figma (FIG) $139. +18.22% - Design software maker was priced at $33 but opened at $85 before closing at $82.50. The 250% gain in just 2 hours put a price tag of about $45 billion on the blockbuster debut.

BigBear.ai Holdings (BBAI) $6.05 -4.6% - The AI shop doesn't report earnings until Aug. 11, but meme stocks are running into investor concerns about valuations and BBAI is pricey after an +80% run-up after its last earnings report.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) $21.68 -4.0% - Reported strong Q2 numbers on Tuesday, but fell 2% the next day before rising 3.2% yesterday. It seems to be confronting the same meme stocks concerns.

Arm Holdings (ARM) $139.12 -1.6% - British chip designer continues to slide after its disappointing guidance. It closed yesterday 13.4% lower as it expected slower growth in Q3 and said it would pursue chip manufacturer, potentially putting it in competition with its customers.

Coinbase Global (COIN) $337.32 - 10.7% - The crypto exchange giant reported Q2 revenue that fell short of estimates due to a slowdown in trading.

Reddit (RDDT) $183.85 +14.1% - Social media platform reported its fastest revenue growth in three years, up 78% to $500 million.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades:

Meta Platforms (META) upgraded to Buy at HSBC, tgt $900

Embraer (ERJ) upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research, tgt $64

Fiverr (FVRR) upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan, tgt $30

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) upgraded to Overweight at Barclays, tgt $185

Hudson Technologies (HDSN) upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity, tgt $10.50

Downgrades:

Novo Nordisk (NVO) downgraded to Hold at HSBC, tgt $57

Cyberark Software (CYBR) multiple downgrades to Neutral at Guggenheim, Wedbush, and Piper Sandler, tgt ~$450

Builder FirstSource (BLDR) downgraded to Neutral at Baird, tgt $130

Avis Budget Group (CAR) downgraded to Sell at Goldman Sachs, tgt $105

Today’s Bottom Line:

The VIX is surging this morning as the so-called "fear index" takes into account the mix of hit-or-miss big tech earnings, a new tariff regime going into effect, and uncertainty about the economy. The S&P 500 recently hit new highs before easing back suggesting that unless earnings results from top name stocks show both home run efforts and strong guidance, investors fear the likelihood of a sharp pullback.

While the Fed performed as expected this week and held interest rates steady, two governors dissented and called for cuts – the first time in over three decades two bucked the consensus. While inflation inches higher, providing the cover Fed chair Powell desperately needs in the face of withering criticism from Trump, it is nowhere near the levels many predicted when Trump first outlined his new import duties regime.

Now that global tariffs have taken effect, all eyes will watch how prices respond. If they don't measurably rise, the Fed will be under more pressure to cut rates at least once, if not twice by January.

Amazon's slower-than-expected growth could be one of those unnerving developments that rattles the market, despite Microsoft and Meta's big numbers. Arguably one of the biggest reports investors will watch is Nvidia's earnings at the end of the month. Expect a lot of volatility in the meantime, and quite possibly a sharp pullback depending on any number of macroeconomic events that arise.