3 Deep Value Stocks That Are Flashing Reversal Signals

There are very few objective truths in the financial sector other than this point: at the end of the day, the market is either a net buyer or net seller. By understanding this logic, we can build incredibly powerful — and I would argue accurate — forecasts.

It’s one of the dirty little secrets of the financial publication industry but, in my opinion, virtually all publicly broadcasted financial analyses are epistemologically flawed. Sure, some of the most interpretive methodologies of technical analysis — such as the use of Elliot Wave Theory or Fibonacci retracements — are consistently ridiculed. But I also see vulnerabilities with fundamental analysis, the gold standard of market research.

Why? Because the underlying metrics, whether share price or earnings, are continuous scalar signals. By default, they are unbounded, meaning that they could theoretically rise indefinitely. Thus, via logical deduction, we can conclude that there is no objective standard for what a “good price” is or what “bad earnings” means.

It’s not uncommon to hear phrases like a P/E ratio of 15 represents good value. But what is the first-order principle by which such a statement gains its validity? From my standpoint, that sounds suspiciously like undervaluation by fiat — it’s a discounted opportunity because “trust me, bro.”

Further, you may read articles that claim that, due to recent volatility, the security at hand now trades at an attractive valuation. But that begs the question: how does the author know that the prior valuation was the correct one and not, say, a spike resulting from excessive enthusiasm? The conclusion — that the stock is cheaply priced — is smuggled into the premise.

That’s why the methodology I now incorporate — discrete-state analysis within a Markov chain framework — is orders of magnitude more rigorous than scalar-signal heuristic assumptions. It’s not arrogance. It’s epistemology. My forecasts derive from first-order principles rooted in probability theory. Nearly everyone else — to my knowledge — reverse-engineers conclusions from signals they can’t logically define.

Grab Holdings (GRAB)

Mobility and financial services platform Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) has had a rough week despite delivering strong financial results. In the second quarter, Grab posted sales growth of 23% on a year-over-year basis to $819 million. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to convince stakeholders to ride with GRAB stock. Instead, the security dropped more than 10% last week. Now, GRAB is up less than 2% year-to-date.

Still, the red ink could be enticing. In the past 10 weeks, the market voted to buy GRAB stock four times and sell six times. During this period, GRAB incurred a downward trajectory. For brevity, we can label this sequence as 4-6-D. Looking back to the company’s public market debut, this sequence materialized 43 times on a rolling basis.

What’s interesting is that, since its debut, GRAB stock has suffered a negative bias. As a baseline, the chance that a long position will be profitable on any given week is only 47.13%. This is effectively our null hypothesis, the assumption of no mispricing. However, our alternative hypothesis is that, because of the 4-6-D sequence, the chance of upside rises to 60.47%.

In other words, the deck of cards is hot in our favor, thus incentivizing a bullish posture (in the near term).

Assuming the positive pathway, the expected median performance is a return of 3.64%. If the bulls maintain control for the next four weeks, the expected performance boost is an additional 0.93%. Therefore, under the positive scenario, GRAB stock may reach just over $5 around the end of this month.

EQT Corp (EQT)

Energy company EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) — which is engaged in hydrocarbon exploration and pipeline transport — is another company that hasn’t enjoyed great circumstances recently. To be sure, EQT stock is up roughly 14% YTD, which is a very good performance relative to the benchmark equities index. However, in the trailing month, the security is down more than 5%. Also, on Friday, it dropped about 3%.

Nevertheless, EQT stock may be flashing a quantitative reversal signal. In the past two months, EQT has also printed a 4-6-D sequence: four up weeks, six down weeks, with an overall negative trajectory. Going back to the end of our dataset (January 2019), the 4-6-D has flashed 37 times on a rolling basis.

As a baseline, the chance of upside on any given week is 49.42%, a slightly negative bias. Again, this is our null hypothesis, the expected performance assuming no mispricing nor any other special condition. However, our alternative hypothesis is that, because of the 4-6-D sequence, the chance of upside in the following week is 59.46%. Therefore, the deck of cards is arranged in the bulls’ favor.

I should disclose at this point that a one-tailed binomial test reveals a p-value of 0.1452. This means that there’s a 14.52% chance that the implications of the 4-6-D sequence could materialize randomly as opposed to intentionally. While this doesn’t meet the criteria for statistical significance, I view p-values below 0.20 as empirically intriguing due to the stock market’s open and entropic system.

From past analogs, EQT could be looking at a price of $55.34 within a week or two. This is a name to keep on your radar.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

A provider of land drilling and pressure pumping services, Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) has been reeling from rough performances all year. On Friday, PTEN stock dropped more than 6%, bringing its trailing-five-day performance to a loss greater than 8%. Since the beginning of 2025, PTEN has hemorrhaged nearly 33% of equity value.

Despite the carnage in the charts, Patterson-UTI could be an interesting idea for speculation, but only for the battle hardened. Among the ideas listed here, it’s easily the riskiest. In the past two months, PTEN stock has printed a 4-6-D sequence: four up weeks, six down weeks, negative trajectory. This sequence has materialized 50 times in our dataset.

Now, the baseline probability for a long position in PTEN stock on any given week is 46.51%. However, what we’re asserting is that, thanks to the 4-6-D, the chances of upside are now 54%. That’s not great on an absolute scale. However, the odds have tilted in the bulls’ favor.

It should be noted that the p-value is on the higher side at 0.1788. This still meets my arbitrary criteria of sub-20 p-values but nevertheless, the signal isn’t the strongest.

So, why mention PTEN stock? Because historically, the median return one week following the 4-6-D sequence (assuming the positive pathway) is 6.11%. That would put PTEN on a course toward $5.88, possibly even $6 over the next few weeks.