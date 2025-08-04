Airbnb Stock Could Pop Before Earnings... This is Why

It’s possible that homestay marketplace Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) could be an attractive buy prior to the company releasing its second-quarter earnings results, scheduled for Wednesday after the close. That’s the assessment behind this TipRanks article, which highlights its fundamental strengths and the strategic pivot surrounding the company’s redesigned app.

However, I couldn’t help but notice a classic presuppositional argument in the article. The author wrote: “Consensus projects around 9.5% midterm revenue growth, which I view as conservative given accelerating trends in its core markets and the Services vertical. My own valuation work, based on 12 models including EV/EBITDA, P/E, and 10-year DCF with an EBITDA exit, suggests a fair value of $153.90, implying over 12% upside from current levels.”

However, the author presupposes the following without epistemic evidence:

That the inputs into the 12 models are correct or justifiable.

That those models are valid representations of how the market ought to value Airbnb.

The existence of “fair value” and that it can be precisely calculated (i.e. $153.90) instead of being a probabilistic range.

That the current market price is somehow incorrect — that is, undervalued — and the model-based result is the correction.

Essentially, the conclusion that ABNB stock is undervalued is smuggled into the premise (because the underlying models were likely built on assumptions that already implied ABNB should be worth more).

To be fair, I can’t say with absolute certainty that the author’s models assume that ABNB stock should be priced higher. However, the article’s writer doesn’t specify what models were used so there is a lack of methodological transparency. Also, most valuation models — like discounted cash flow and earnings multiples — rely on inputs that naturally favor upside, such as forecasted growth rates, projected earnings, chosen discount rates and terminal value assumptions.

You don’t really find bullish authors projecting a negative outlook for the security they’re covering for obvious reasons. So, we’re left with an argument that relies on an opaque framework that essentially concludes what it’s trying to prove.

ABNB Stock is Intriguing but Based on First-Order Principles

While I’m not being particularly generous with the “my model said so” argument, this line of reasoning dominates the financial publication industry. There’s no real cure using the traditional methodologies of fundamental and technical analysis because the underlying measurement metric (whether that be earnings or share price) is a continuous scalar signal.

By default, continuous signals are unbounded, meaning that they could rise indefinitely. That being the case, there is no objective means by which to determine what a “good price” is or what “bad earnings” means. And if there is no objective standard, then it’s incredibly difficult — if not outright impossible — to claim that a security is truthfully undervalued.

As far as I’m aware, the only truth in the equities space is that, at the end of the day, the market is either a net buyer or a net seller. It’s from this objective standard that we can better determine behavioral states and the probability of transition from one state to another.

For example, in the last 10 weeks, the market voted to buy ABNB stock six times and sell four times. Despite the balance of accumulative sessions being greater than distributive, ABNB incurred a downward trajectory during the period. For brevity, we can label this sequence as 6-4-D.

Since Airbnb’s public market debut in December 2020, the 6-4-D sequence has flashed 13 times on a rolling basis. What’s more, we can conduct this exercise across rolling 10-week intervals to get a full picture of ABNB’s demand profile:

L10 Category Sample Size Up Probability Baseline Probability Median Return if Up 2-8-D 12 41.67% 53.72% 2.19% 3-7-D 14 50.00% 53.72% 2.24% 4-6-D 32 65.62% 53.72% 4.69% 4-6-U 3 0.00% 53.72% N/A 5-5-D 32 56.25% 53.72% 4.14% 5-5-U 20 40.00% 53.72% 3.16% 6-4-D 13 69.23% 53.72% 6.40% 6-4-U 42 57.14% 53.72% 2.83% 7-3-D 7 57.14% 53.72% 3.67% 7-3-U 28 46.43% 53.72% 3.43% 8-2-U 12 50.00% 53.72% 4.42% 9-1-U 4 25.00% 53.72% 4.26%

As a baseline, the chance that a long position in ABNB stock will rise on any given week is 53.5%, a modest upward bias. This is effectively our null hypothesis, the assumption of no mispricing. However, our alternative hypothesis is that because of the 6-4-D sequence, we have on our hands a favorable mispricing. That's because the probability of upside jumps to 69.23%.

Assuming the positive pathway, the median expected return of ABNB stock is 6.4%. On Friday, ABNB stock closed at $128.02. If the implications of the 6-4-D sequence hold true, we could be looking at a share-price target of over $136 within a short time period.

Two Strategies to Consider

With the forecast above, the simplest approach to consider is to simply buy ABNB stock in the open market prior to earnings. It’s always risky to do this because we just don’t know what could happen or how the market may respond. Historically, though, the 6-4-D sequence has signaled for a bullish sentiment reversal, providing descriptive (rather than prescriptive) confidence.

Another approach is to buy call options. In this case, you may buy the $129 call expiring Aug. 29 outright, which at time of writing carries an ask of $6.35. Based on intrinsic value only, the breakeven price would be $135.35. But since ABNB stock is projected to hit $135.21 in relatively short order, there’s a solid chance that this call could be in the money.