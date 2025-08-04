Buy the Dip? Think Twice this Time

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – August 4, 2025

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Buy the Dip? Think Twice

Dip-buyers return after Friday’s breakdown: The S&P 500’s –1.65% drop on Friday was the worst since May 21 and triggered a reflexive bounce this morning. Investors are trained to buy weakness, but it’s worth remembering that August is one of the weakest months of the year for equities. Step carefully here.

Apple (AAPL) building a ChatGPT competitor: Bloomberg reports Apple is developing its own generative AI “answer engine.” The move signals Apple’s late but serious entry into the AI arms race, with potential to reshape long-term monetization and deepen platform lock-in.

Trump to name new Fed Governor and BLS Commissioner: President Trump says he’ll announce replacements for Fed Governor Adriana Kugler and the BLS chief within days. Markets are watching closely, as this could fast-track a shift toward more politically-aligned Fed leadership ahead of 2026.

Tariff tensions escalate despite Canada talks:

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett called recent tariff hikes “final,” dismissing the idea of revisions based on market response. Canada is pushing back and will meet with Trump and PM Mark Carney this week—trade-exposed sectors remain in the crosshairs.

What to Watch Today

10:00 a.m. ET – June Factory Orders (est. –5.1%; prior +8.2%)

Light data calendar today, but market sensitive to surprises after last week's PMI miss.

Palantir (PLTR) reports earnings after the close - The company is coming off a major announcement Friday securing a new $10 billion U.S. Army contract With shares already reacting to the news, today’s earnings will be a critical read on forward guidance and margins.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Apple (AAPL) $203.96 +0.7% - Developing a proprietary AI engine to compete with ChatGPT, according to Bloomberg.

Tyson Foods (TSN) $54.44 +3.6% - Beat on both EPS and revenue; raised FY25 guidance.

Steelcase (SCS) $14.55 +42.9% - Being acquired by HNI Corporation in a $2.2B deal.

Spotify (SPOT) $658.40 +5.0% - Announced premium subscription price hikes starting in September.

Palantir (PLTR) +2.1% - Awarded a $10B U.S. Army contract consolidating existing defense contracts.

Tesla (TSLA) +2.5% - Awarded 96M shares to Elon Musk; China-produced EV sales fell 8% in July.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades

BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) upgraded to Buy from Hold at The Benchmark Company, tgt $44.

upgraded to Buy from Hold at The Benchmark Company, tgt $44. Kimberly-Clark (KMB) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan, tgt $138.

upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan, tgt $138. Spotify (SPOT) upgraded to Neutral from Reduce at Phillip Securities, tgt $600.

Downgrades

AvalonBay (AVB) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler, tgt $200.

downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler, tgt $200. Baxter (BAX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel, tgt $25.

downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel, tgt $25. Coinbase (COIN) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Compass Point, tgt $248.

downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Compass Point, tgt $248. Shell (SHEL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC.

Today’s Bottom Line:

I’ve pounded the table on this for more than a week, but one more warning… August is historically one of the worst months of the year for stocks.

Volatility rises as trading volumes thin out, and that combination often leads to exaggerated price moves lower.

For traders, this is a month to take advantage of the volatility. But long-term investors should stay patient, with better buying opportunities typically emerging in September, when volume and conviction return.

On Friday, the S&P 500 fell –1.65% and the VIX spiked nearly 20%, a move that - on the surface - might look like a bullish volatility flush. But not so fast.

While VIX spikes of 20% have historically been bullish, context matters. Friday’s spike came from below the 20 level, which makes it statistically weaker. In fact, when the VIX jumps 20% from a sub-20 base, markets tend to underperform historical averages in the following three months, pointing to a market that’s more complacent than panicked.

You may be tempted to buy Friday’s dip, but the technical setup still favors extreme caution, not conviction.