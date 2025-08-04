Joby’s Next Surge Starts Now – 150% Target Price

Joby Aviation Jump 20%+ on Blade Deal

Shares of Joby Aviation (JOBY) jumped more than 20% today following the company’s announced acquisition of Blade Air Mobility. Blade stock is also trading over 20% higher on the news.

Joby’s move signals an aggressive leadership push in the eVTOL industry. Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation (ACHR) are the two clear front-runners attracting early-stage capital in the eVTOL space.

The fact that both stocks are up 20%+ is a strong signal that investors should pay attention to.

Typically, it’s bullish when both stocks rise after a deal. It tells us the market sees real strategic value and synergy potential.

In this case, investors believe Joby gets a smart boost—here’s why…

The Boost for Joby Aviation

Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) is a lightweight, tech-driven air travel platform with two core operations: short-distance passenger flights using helicopters and seaplanes in cities like New York and Europe, and fast medical transport for organ transplants.

Joby Aviation (JOBY), a $16 billion electric air taxi company, just acquired Blade’s passenger division for up to $125 million. This gives Joby instant access to Blade’s terminals, routes, and customer base - especially in dense urban markets like NYC - without having to build it all from scratch.

Blade flew over 50,000 passengers in 2024. That loyal base can be transitioned to Joby’s quieter, fully electric aircraft as certification completes. Blade’s tech team and scheduling app will also plug into Joby’s ElevateOS, streamlining operations.

Blade’s medical transport arm will spin off into a new company, Strata Critical Medical, but will continue using Joby’s aircraft under a long-term partnership.

Bottom line on the deal: Blade’s passenger business becomes the urban launchpad for Joby’s eVTOL rollout. The medical side stays independent but aligned through a strategic flight partnership.

Joby has now made two major acquisitions in five years:

Uber Elevate (December 2020)

Xwing autonomy division (June 2024)

Short-Term Outlook for Traders

Today’s move sets Joby shares up for another Volatility Rally. The stock is on track to break above its top Bollinger Band.

When a stock breaks above its top Bollinger Band, it signals strong upside momentum—often triggering a rush of short-term traders chasing the move.

Joby’s last Bollinger Band breakout in May led to a 60% rally in under a month.

But there are short-term risks. A breakout above the top band can signal the stock is temporarily overbought, which often leads to a healthy pullback or sideways consolidation.

That risk is reinforced by Joby’s RSI, which has re-entered technically overbought territory.

From a short-term perspective, expect a surge toward $25, followed by a 10–20% correction. That dip will likely attract “buy the dip” traders looking for entry.

Outlook for Long-Term Investors

eVTOL has officially moved from Jetsons-era fiction to real-world transformation.

From President Trump’s executive order on eVTOL development to Wall Street's buy-in, the sector is one of 2025’s most explosive early-growth themes.

Both Joby and Archer are leading the pack.

Joby shares are showing strong bullish momentum expected to last through the summer. Long-term investors are adding on every healthy correction.

Joby’s Bottom Line

At $20, Joby shares carry short-term volatility risk—a pullback to $15 is possible.

(Remember: these stocks trade with 3–4x the volatility of even the wildest Magnificent Seven names.)

A break below $20 this week could trigger selling to relieve overbought pressure, with strong technical support at $15—a level that looks like a clear “Buy the Dip” zone.

Joby remains in a long-term bull market trend, with a price target of $50.