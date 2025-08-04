Palantir Earnings: Which Price is Next... $100 or $200

Palantir (PLTR) reports earnings this afternoon, with Wall Street expecting EPS of $0.14 on revenue of $939.33 million.

The report comes just days after the company announced a new $10 billion U.S. Army contract, consolidating several existing agreements where Palantir already operates as a prime or subcontractor into a long-term enterprise deal.

The stock is entering this earnings event with far less hype than usual.

Shares have moved sideways in a tight consolidation range over the past two weeks, signaling a break from the usual “buy the rumor” behavior that often precedes the company’s earnings.

That’s a positive sign. With investor sentiment more tempered, expectations are no longer “priced for perfection” like they were last quarter.

Back in May, Palantir delivered in-line earnings and a top-line beat, but shares dropped 13% after management declined to upgrade forward guidance.

That set the tone for a short-term pullback and reminded investors that valuation still matters, especially for a stock with a reputation for trading far ahead of its fundamentals.

The Palantir Paradox

The valuation isn't about today’s numbers, it's about long-term positioning at the intersection of AI, defense, and government infrastructure.

The market is still in "discovery mode" when it comes to pricing that future.

As a result, any earnings miss tonight could bring an exaggerated downside move. A 20–30% flush back toward $100 is not out of the question.

Technically, the 50-day moving average near $140 offers immediate support. This is the first area to expect buying IF the company were to disappoint this afternoon.

The $100 level, anchored by the stock’s bullish 200-day trendline and round-number psychology, remains the key “worst case” buy zone.

Palantir’s Bottom Line

If Palantir delivers an upside surprise and raises guidance, the cooler sentiment sets the stage for a sharp upside breakout. But if it misses, that $100 level is where long-term buyers should be ready.