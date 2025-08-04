TECK Just Flashed a Bullish Signal Most Analysts Ignore

For many market gamblers, earnings season is an opportunity to score big, especially by placing a directional wager ahead of the quarterly financial report. However, strong results don’t necessarily correlate with an expected rise in the target security, leading to a highly entropic system. Subsequently, other speculators tend to wait for the disclosure to hit the airwaves. Invariably, there will be some stinkers, which brings us to Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK).

Recently, the diversified natural resources company came out with earnings of 27 cents per share in the second quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 20 cents. However, this metric represented a severe decline from earnings of 58 cents per share one year ago. On the top line, circumstances got really ugly, with Teck posting sales of $1.46 billion, missing analysts’ expectations by 8.7%. Last year, the company rang up $2.83 billion.

On Friday, TECK stock declined by almost 3%, brining its one-week loss to 3.54%. In the trailing month, TECK suffered a drop of roughly 23%. For the year, the security has hemorrhaged 22% of value, well off the S&P 500’s return of 6% during the same frame.

Typically, bullish members of the financial publication industry may claim that, because of the extreme volatility in TECK stock, it’s now attractively priced. However, such reasoning begs the question: how does the analyst making the claim know that the prior valuation (before the red ink) was the correct one? Further, how does the expert assign a probability that the stock will revert to this “correct” valuation?

Essentially, the conclusion (that TECK stock will rise) is smuggled into the premise (that TECK is undervalued, which presupposes that there exists a “correct” valuation without evidence) — a common epistemological fallacy that permeates the finpub space. Fortunately, an anecdote exists: discrete-state analysis.

Focusing on the Voting Record of TECK Stock, Not the Preamble

Have you ever asked someone if they are a Republican or Democrat? If the answer comes straight out, you can reasonably take the response at face value. However, if the person insists on issuing a preamble — I’m neither right nor left or both sides are equally bad — they’re almost always on the right and likely extremely so.

Technical and fundamental analysis attempts to make sense of the preamble to find the few individuals who make both-sides claims that are genuinely left-leaning, independent or apolitical. Discrete-state analysts simply refer to how the person actually votes, irrespective of the preamble.

In other words, discrete-state analysis is exactly what the label claims: a study of discrete states of existence. In the equities sector, at the end of the day, the market is either a net buyer or net seller. This is the state of existence, not the security’s share price or the underlying enterprise’s earnings.

Notably, in the past two months, the market voted to buy TECK stock three times and sell seven times. Since January 2019, this sequence has materialized 25 times. Critically, in 64% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 5.7%.

In contrast, the baseline probability of TECK stock rising on any given week is only 50.29%. Therefore, the flashing of the 3-7-D sequence incentivizes a bullish posture. But it raises the question: how statistically reliable is this pattern?

Running a one-tailed binomial test reveals a p-value of 0.1205, which indicates that there’s a 12.05% chance that the implications of the 3-7-D sequence can materialize randomly as opposed to intentionally. This doesn’t meet the 5% threshold of statistical significance. Still, I would argue that due to the stock market’s open system, a p-value of 0.12 is empirically intriguing.

Finally, using a discrete-state analysis doesn’t guarantee a favorable outcome. However, the difference is that the analysis above is descriptive — describing what the market has done in similar conditions rather than suggesting what it should do without evidence. If the bullish pathway wins out, look for TECK to reach $33.41 relatively quickly.