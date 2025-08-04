Why NVDA and AMD Could Rip Higher

Since the first-quarter earnings reports, Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) have surged by 74% and 52%, respectively, driven by their critical roles in the tech ecosystem.
Following Q2 earnings from Big Tech giants like Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Google, Meta Platforms (META), Oracle (ORCL), and Apple (AAPL), a clear catalyst has emerged, positioning NVDA and AMD for even greater gains.
These companies are funneling unprecedented capital expenditures (capex) into a shared technological priority, creating robust demand for the specialized chips that Nvidia and AMD provide.
Let's dive into how these massive investments are set to propel both chipmakers, highlighting their pivotal roles in a transformative tech landscape.
Adding up the numbers Big Tech has announced, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta, and Oracle have collectively pledged approximately $380 billion in capex over the next year, with the lion’s share directed toward AI infrastructure. Nvidia, with its dominance in AI-grade graphics processing units (GPUs), is poised to be the primary beneficiary, while AMD’s competitive chips, including its Instinct accelerators, are capturing a growing slice of this spending.
This investment surge reflects the tech industry’s race to scale AI capabilities, from cloud computing to generative AI models.
Big Tech’s capex surge extends beyond chipmakers, boosting server manufacturers like Super Micro Computer (SMCI), networking firms like Arista Networks (ANET), and utilities like Constellation Energy (CEG).
However, Nvidia and AMD remain at the core, as their GPUs and accelerators are essential for training and deploying large-scale AI models. Even with Amazon’s push into proprietary chips, the overwhelming demand for AI computing power ensures robust orders for both companies.
Despite supply constraints, the unrelenting demand for AI chips to power data centers, cloud platforms, and advanced AI models guarantees a strong outlook for Nvidia and AMD. With Big Tech’s $380 billion capex commitment, potentially growing in 2026, Nvidia’s market leadership and AMD’s expanding presence make their stocks clear winners.
As the AI revolution accelerates, NVDA and AMD are poised to deliver substantial returns for investors in the foreseeable future. Despite the gains they have already made, expect their stocks to explode even higher.