Why NVDA and AMD Could Rip Higher

A Common Through Line for Growth

Since the first-quarter earnings reports, Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) have surged by 74% and 52%, respectively, driven by their critical roles in the tech ecosystem.

Following Q2 earnings from Big Tech giants like Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Google, Meta Platforms (META), Oracle (ORCL), and Apple (AAPL), a clear catalyst has emerged, positioning NVDA and AMD for even greater gains.

These companies are funneling unprecedented capital expenditures (capex) into a shared technological priority, creating robust demand for the specialized chips that Nvidia and AMD provide.

Let's dive into how these massive investments are set to propel both chipmakers, highlighting their pivotal roles in a transformative tech landscape.

Big Tech’s AI-Driven Capex Boom

Adding up the numbers Big Tech has announced, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta, and Oracle have collectively pledged approximately $380 billion in capex over the next year, with the lion’s share directed toward AI infrastructure. Nvidia, with its dominance in AI-grade graphics processing units (GPUs), is poised to be the primary beneficiary, while AMD’s competitive chips, including its Instinct accelerators, are capturing a growing slice of this spending.

This investment surge reflects the tech industry’s race to scale AI capabilities, from cloud computing to generative AI models.

Microsoft’s Massive AI Push. Microsoft is allocating $30 billion for capex in the current quarter alone, largely to bolster its Azure cloud platform, which heavily relies on Nvidia’s GPUs and increasingly incorporates AMD ’s accelerators. While Microsoft anticipates a moderation in fiscal 2026 capex, its current spending underscores the critical need for high-performance chips to meet AI-driven cloud demand, ensuring Nvidia and AMD remain key suppliers.

Meta’s Superintelligence Ambitions. Meta has raised its 2025 capex forecast to between $66 billion and $72 billion, with projections suggesting 2026 spending could hit $100 billion to advance its “superintelligence” goals. This includes investments in AI-driven advertising tools and data centers, both of which depend on Nvidia’s GPUs and AMD ’s processors. Meta’s aggressive spending signals a long-term commitment to AI, further driving demand for both chipmakers.

Amazon’s AI Infrastructure Overdrive. Amazon is committing a staggering $120 billion this year, nearly all focused on AI infrastructure, including data centers and its proprietary Trainium 2 chip. While Trainium diverts some spending from external chipmakers, the sheer scale of Amazon’s AI ambitions ensures that Nvidia and AMD secure substantial contracts for GPUs and other processors critical to AI workloads. Amazon’s push also includes expanding its AWS AI services, further boosting chip demand.

Google’s Cloud and AI Expansion. Alphabet ( GOOG )( GOOGL ), Google’s parent company, plans to spend $85 billion on capex in 2025, prioritizing AI services and cloud computing. Google’s reliance on Nvidia’s chips is well-established, but its adoption of AMD ’s Instinct accelerators for cost-effective scalability highlights AMD ’s growing foothold. This dual demand strengthens both companies’ positions in the AI chip market, as Google scales its AI offerings.

Oracle’s Cloud and AI Growth. Oracle, though smaller, is aggressively expanding its cloud and AI infrastructure, contributing to the chip demand. Its reliance on Nvidia and AMD hardware for data centers and AI workloads further solidifies the chipmakers’ roles as indispensable partners in the tech ecosystem’s AI transformation. Oracle’s focus on AI-driven cloud solutions amplifies the need for high-performance chips.

Apple’s Quiet AI Acceleration. While Apple has not disclosed specific AI spending figures, CEO Tim Cook has signaled increased investment, including acquisitions to accelerate its AI capabilities. From on-device AI to cloud-based services, Apple’s growing demand for chips to power its ecosystem benefits Nvidia and AMD , as their hardware supports Apple’s AI integration across devices like iPhones and Macs.

Ripple Effects Across the AI Supply Chain

Big Tech’s capex surge extends beyond chipmakers, boosting server manufacturers like Super Micro Computer (SMCI), networking firms like Arista Networks (ANET), and utilities like Constellation Energy (CEG).

However, Nvidia and AMD remain at the core, as their GPUs and accelerators are essential for training and deploying large-scale AI models. Even with Amazon’s push into proprietary chips, the overwhelming demand for AI computing power ensures robust orders for both companies.

The Bottom Line

Despite supply constraints, the unrelenting demand for AI chips to power data centers, cloud platforms, and advanced AI models guarantees a strong outlook for Nvidia and AMD. With Big Tech’s $380 billion capex commitment, potentially growing in 2026, Nvidia’s market leadership and AMD’s expanding presence make their stocks clear winners.

As the AI revolution accelerates, NVDA and AMD are poised to deliver substantial returns for investors in the foreseeable future. Despite the gains they have already made, expect their stocks to explode even higher.