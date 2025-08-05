Five Stocks to Watch Now: Breakouts, Buy Levels, and One to Avoid

Five Stocks of the Week

Technology Stock of the Week: Palantir (PLTR)

Palantir beat earnings and raised full-year guidance this week, reinforcing its momentum as a leading AI and defense software platform. Demand is accelerating across both government and commercial segments, and profitability continues to improve.

The stock broke out on the news and is now trending toward the $200 level, with rising volume and strong institutional support. The long-term performance remains driven by continued AI adoption and Palantir’s expanding footprint in critical infrastructure.

Wall Street’s traditional valuation models still don’t fully reflect the company’s strategic position—but the market is starting to price it in.

Bottom line: Palantir continues to benefit from investor activity that is pricing the future, not the current P/E ratio into stock’s performance. This is part of being a “Discovery/Early Stage” growth company. Long-term trends remain strong with a price target of $250.

Growth Stock of the Week: Boeing Co. (BA)

Oklo has gone from obscure microreactor startup to one of the most explosive nuclear plays on the market. The stock just broke above $80 after trading under $20 earlier this year—an extraordinary move fueled by rising investor conviction in the AI power crisis and next-gen nuclear solutions.

Backed by OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Oklo is developing compact, modular reactors that can directly power AI data centers and defense infrastructure. It’s still pre-revenue, but this is a classic asymmetric trade.

Limited downside from here is off the table, and the upside is now being priced like a moonshot.

The technicals are as bullish as they get.

The stock is trading with strong technical support from its 50-day moving average. This week’s price activity is seeing a break above the stock’s top Bollinger Band, signalling a new Volatility Rally that will target the stock’s move to $90.

Oklo is in price discovery mode with strong volume and no overhead resistance. Traders should expect extreme volatility, but long-term investors betting on nuclear as the solution to AI’s energy bottleneck now have their flagship stock.

Our 3-6 month price target on OKLO remains at $100.

Stock Under $10 of the Week: Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Archer Aviation is consolidating just above the key $10 level, with strong peer momentum following Joby’s recent acquisition of Blade sparking renewed interest in the eVTOL space.

Shares briefly surged, but have since pulled back, now testing the same $10 support zone that held last week. That level is backed by heavy put open interest, offering technical and sentiment-based hedge support ahead of earnings.

The stock remains in a longer-term uptrend. A clean move back above $11—and especially a daily close above the 50-day moving average—would likely trigger a renewed rally toward $15, with earnings as a possible catalyst.

What’s especially notable is the massive call open interest at the $20 strike—a speculative bet that suggests institutions or insiders are positioning for a longer-term upside surprise.

ACHR remains a high-risk name, but the risk/reward heading into Q3 favors the bulls. 3–6 month target: $15.

Income Stock of the Week: iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

This week’s income pick is simple and safe: the iShares 0–3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV). With a yield of 5.18%, SGOV offers a low-risk way to generate income on sidelined cash without tying up capital in longer-duration investments.

SGOV invests exclusively in U.S. Treasury securities with maturities of zero to three months, making it one of the most liquid and stable fixed-income options on the market. Its focus on ultra-short-term Treasuries means it carries minimal interest rate risk, insulating investors from the volatility that typically impacts longer-duration bond funds.

Because of this, SGOV is ideal for risk-averse investors or those seeking a temporary cash management vehicle while remaining in the market. While the yield is lower than longer-term bonds, it offers a more productive alternative to idle cash—especially in today’s rate environment.

Overall, SGOV is a tactical tool for capital preservation and short-term income generation, making it a smart choice for conservative portfolios or investors waiting for a better entry point into equities.

Bearish Stock of the Week: Intel (INTC)

Intel is currently trading just above $20, having recently tumbled below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which are now trending downward, reaffirming a bearish technical outlook.

The only plausible value floor sits near book value (~$18), a critical support zone that, if breached, opens the door to deeper losses.

Credit pressure is mounting: Fitch Ratings downgraded Intel’s long-term debt rating to BBB, placing the company just two notches above junk status, with a negative outlook—adding a fundamental risk overlay to an already weak chart fidelity.com+8reuters.com+8baystreet.ca+8.

That downgrade reflects broken credit metrics, demand weakness, and heightened execution risk.

Unless Intel can execute product ramps and reduce leverage over the next 12–14 months, further rating downgrades are possible.

Bottom line: INTC is caught in a technical downtrend, facing depleting credit flexibility and no visible catalyst. The $18 level is the last defense for value buyers. Below that, risk dominates.