HIMS Selloff – Where Buyers Will Step In

Hims & Hers Health Stock Slides on Earnings Miss and Soft Guidance: Is $40 the Next Stop?

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) reported Q2 results after the close last night, delivering a mixed set of numbers that triggered a sharp selloff in the stock.

The company posted earnings of $0.17 per share, beating the FactSet consensus by $0.02.

Revenue came in at $544.83 million, a 72.6% year-over-year increase, below analyst expectations of $551.67 million.

This marks the lowest YoY growth rate for the company since August 2024 and a meaningful deceleration from last quarter’s 110% surge, when HIMS capitalized on the explosive GLP-1 weight loss trend.

Guidance for Q3 revenue came in at $570–$590 million, essentially in-line with the $582.82 million consensus. FY25 revenue guidance was reaffirmed at $2.30–$2.40 billion, with EBITDA still expected in the $295–$335 million range.

Despite the reaffirmed full-year guide, analysts are starting to voice concern.

Truist noted that while the Q2 EBITDA beat was driven in part by reduced marketing spend, core revenue outside the GLP-1 category underperformed. Non-GLP-1 revenue was flat sequentially and missed internal expectations.

Truist also highlighted continued weakness in the men’s on-demand sexual health segment, which remains under pressure from a product shift toward premium daily offerings.

The bigger issue: HIMS is increasingly dependent on its GLP-1 business to carry full-year results.

With management expecting a sequential dip in GLP-1 revenue in Q3—blamed on shipping cadence—there’s growing concern about how the back half of the year will play out. Truist warned that July data points remain soft and reiterated a Hold rating.

Classic Buy the Rumor, Sell the News

The market had high expectations going into this report. HIMS shares rallied more than 30% in the two weeks prior to earnings—classic “buy the rumor” action. That setup made the stock highly vulnerable to a “sell the news” event, even if results came in line.

That’s exactly what happened.

HIMS is down more than 10% in pre-market trading, giving back a large chunk of its recent rally in a single session.

Technical Breakdown: Support at $40 in Play

From a chart perspective, HIMS has been trapped in a volatile trading range between $45 and $65 since May.

Last night’s results and the negative price reaction now put the lower end of that range at risk.

If selling accelerates, $40 becomes the first critical support level. That price coincides with the stock’s bullish 200-day moving average, a common level where institutional buyers tend to re-engage.

The round-numbered nature of $40 also adds a layer of psychological support.

If that level fails, long-term support remains intact at $30, which aligns with HIMS’ rising 20-month moving average. That trendline defines the long-term bull market structure in the stock.

The Long-Term Bull Case Remains Intact

Despite short-term volatility and reliance on GLP-1 momentum, HIMS remains a long-term bullish play in the consumer digital health sector. The company continues to grow at a robust clip—even with slowing YoY comps—and maintains strong adjusted EBITDA projections.

A longer-term price target of $80 remains in play for investors with a long view on the stock.

Near-term, expect volatility and the potential for additional downside pressure as momentum traders exit positions and the stock retests technical support.

Bottom Line

EPS beat by $0.02, but revenue missed.

YoY growth slowed to 72.6%, the lowest in a year.

Core business (non-GLP-1) is weakening.

GLP-1 segment remains the primary driver but faces Q3 headwinds.

Pre-market selloff >10% reflects high expectations and poor execution.

Technical support at $40; $30 is the long-term floor.

Long-term trend remains bullish, but short-term downside not yet exhausted.