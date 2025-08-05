HIMS Selloff – Where Buyers Will Step In

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) reported Q2 results after the close last night, delivering a mixed set of numbers that triggered a sharp selloff in the stock.
The company posted earnings of $0.17 per share, beating the FactSet consensus by $0.02.
Revenue came in at $544.83 million, a 72.6% year-over-year increase, below analyst expectations of $551.67 million.
This marks the lowest YoY growth rate for the company since August 2024 and a meaningful deceleration from last quarter’s 110% surge, when HIMS capitalized on the explosive GLP-1 weight loss trend.
Guidance for Q3 revenue came in at $570–$590 million, essentially in-line with the $582.82 million consensus. FY25 revenue guidance was reaffirmed at $2.30–$2.40 billion, with EBITDA still expected in the $295–$335 million range.
Despite the reaffirmed full-year guide, analysts are starting to voice concern.
Truist noted that while the Q2 EBITDA beat was driven in part by reduced marketing spend, core revenue outside the GLP-1 category underperformed. Non-GLP-1 revenue was flat sequentially and missed internal expectations.
Truist also highlighted continued weakness in the men’s on-demand sexual health segment, which remains under pressure from a product shift toward premium daily offerings.
The bigger issue: HIMS is increasingly dependent on its GLP-1 business to carry full-year results.
With management expecting a sequential dip in GLP-1 revenue in Q3—blamed on shipping cadence—there’s growing concern about how the back half of the year will play out. Truist warned that July data points remain soft and reiterated a Hold rating.
The market had high expectations going into this report. HIMS shares rallied more than 30% in the two weeks prior to earnings—classic “buy the rumor” action. That setup made the stock highly vulnerable to a “sell the news” event, even if results came in line.
That’s exactly what happened.
HIMS is down more than 10% in pre-market trading, giving back a large chunk of its recent rally in a single session.
From a chart perspective, HIMS has been trapped in a volatile trading range between $45 and $65 since May.
Last night’s results and the negative price reaction now put the lower end of that range at risk.
If selling accelerates, $40 becomes the first critical support level. That price coincides with the stock’s bullish 200-day moving average, a common level where institutional buyers tend to re-engage.
The round-numbered nature of $40 also adds a layer of psychological support.
If that level fails, long-term support remains intact at $30, which aligns with HIMS’ rising 20-month moving average. That trendline defines the long-term bull market structure in the stock.
Despite short-term volatility and reliance on GLP-1 momentum, HIMS remains a long-term bullish play in the consumer digital health sector. The company continues to grow at a robust clip—even with slowing YoY comps—and maintains strong adjusted EBITDA projections.
A longer-term price target of $80 remains in play for investors with a long view on the stock.
Near-term, expect volatility and the potential for additional downside pressure as momentum traders exit positions and the stock retests technical support.
