IDXX Stock Surges 28% on Pet Healthcare Boom. Is It Too Late to Buy?

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) stock was an underperformer up until a sudden and aggressive reversal this spring that has turned it into one of the biggest winners so far this year. The latest surge came after the company reported stellar earnings for Q2 2025.

IDEXX Laboratories' Q2 earnings report

The company posted $1.11 billion in revenue, up 11% from the year-ago quarter. This outperformed the analyst forecast of $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion.

EPS also came in at $3.63 and beat estimates of $3.28 to $3.31 by 10%. The growth mainly came from the Companion Animal Group (CAG) segment, with CAG Diagnostics' recurring revenue rising 9% reported and 7% organic. This was supported by record instrument placements, comprising nearly 2,400 units of the new IDEXX inVue Dx Cellular Analyzer.

IDEXX raised its full-year 2025 guidance, projecting revenue of $4.205 billion to $4.280 billion. That's 7.7% to 9.7% reported growth and an increase of $90 million at the midpoint from prior estimates.

IDXX surged over 28% after earnings were reported, though it has failed to break through $700 and is now trading at $682.78 as of writing.

Is it too late to buy IDXX stock?

Analysts are realizing the stock may have more room to run due to the ongoing pet healthcare boom. During the pandemic era, there was an increase in pet ownership, and those animals are starting to age and need healthcare. Not only that, but more Americans are now seeing pet healthcare as essential.

In turn, this is boosting demand for diagnostics. IDEXX Laboratories is well-positioned to be a key beneficiary of this trend.

Plus, a study found that 48% of Gen Z saw "no difference between their pet and an actual human child," whereas 43% of Americans say they would rather have pets than kids. over 70% of households own a pet now, up from 56% in 1988, and this long-term trend could help IDXX stock even more.

In the near term, I'd watch the $700 level for IDXX stock. Investors may be looking for another good quarter to push it above that level.

I believe IDXX stock could cross $800 this year with further beats as pet healthcare gains steam.