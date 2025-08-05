On Semiconductor Stock Plunges After Earnings. Is it a Buy Below $50?

ON Semiconductor (ON) is the odd one out among other major semiconductor companies this year, as it has failed to ride the AI wave. It is down over 30.4% in the past year and has plunged nearly 15% since it reported Q2 earnings.

Why Onsemi fell after Q2 earnings

ON Semiconductor's revenue declined 15.4% year-over-year to $1.47 billion in Q2. This beat analyst estimates of $1.45 billion by 1.5%, but adjusted EPS missed analyst estimates by 1.85% as it came in at $0.53. This was a 44.8% decline from the year-ago quarter.

The biggest concern is that the company is not only seeing demand go down, but it is also seeing margin compression. Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 770 basis points year-over-year to 37.6%.

All three business segments fell by 14-16% each.

This company is heavily exposed to the automotive and electric vehicle industry. Hence, the perils of that sector are translating over as pain for onsemi.

The guidance of $1.465-1.565 billion in revenue and EPS guidance of $0.54-0.64 were slightly above expectations or in line, but the business is still on a declining trend.

Time to buy ON stock below $50?

The most promising remedy to ON Semiconductor's problems would be swift rate cuts, as those will help drive up demand for EVs and related components. The timeline for rate cuts is quite uncertain at the moment.

Accordingly, I wouldn't buy ON stock. Tariffs and further softening of automotive and EV demand could cause revenue to tumble further.

ON stock also trades at 21 times forward earnings, so there's more room for decline as most companies with negative sales growth trade much lower. It could take 2-3 years until onsemi's EPS and sales recover to peak levels.