Palantir Stock Pops on Another Beat and Raise. Is $200 Inevitable for PLTR?

Palantir (PLTR) has trounced bears yet again, and many naysayers are starting to turn bullish as it reported yet another blockbuster quarter.

Per CEO Alex Karp, "The skeptics are admittedly fewer now, having been defanged and bent into a kind of submission".

Analysts were already eager to see Palantir deliver a beat due to earlier earnings reports from AI companies hinting at AI investments paying off. The company managed to exceed even this bullish eagerness in Q2 2025.

Palantir beats earnings in Q2

Palantir delivered its first-ever >$1 billion quarterly revenue, which came in at $1.004 billion, up 48% year-over-year. Analysts expected $939-940 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.16 also beat consensus estimates of $0.14.

Palantir stock initially surged over 5% in after-hours trading, though the reaction later moderated to around 3.85%. The stock has been one of 2025's standout performers, and the trend seems set to continue.

The raise

Palantir raised its full-year revenue guidance to $4.14-4.15 billion, up from the previous forecast of $3.89-3.90 billion. This implies 45% year-over-year growth. In comparison, analyst consensus aligned with the old forecast of $3.89 billion.

Palantir also sees Q3 2025 revenue at $1.083-1.097 billion, up 50% year-over-year. This would be the highest sequential quarterly growth rate in company history.

The continuation of the beat-and-raise trend is another indicator that PLTR stock may not be done rallying. If the financials remain red hot, the market has no reason to discount the stock at the moment. If growth keeps strengthening, the premium may even increase. We'll get into this later.

Q2 earnings show the AI rally is alive and well

There have been whispers of the AI rally starting to fade, especially during the decline this spring. However, the rally seems back in earnest, with earnings reports from multiple tech companies reinforcing that idea with stellar beats, mainly due to AI-related revenue and profits.

Karp stressed the "astonishing impact of AI leverage", with the company's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) driving much of the commercial growth. The company also secured 157 deals worth over $1 million each.

Palantir landed a significant 10-year, $10 billion U.S. Army framework agreement that consolidated 75 contracts into one. The U.S. Space Force also awarded a $218 million delivery order and raised the spending ceiling for Palantir's Maven Smart System to $795 million.

Will PLTR stock cross $200?

If the broader market cooperates, there's no reason to believe that PLTR stock won't rally accordingly. The earnings reports have been stellar, and nothing yet signals that a slowdown is coming. In fact, Karp is confident enough that he is targeting revenue growth while reducing employee count from 4,100 to 3,600. This is a cue that implies Palantir is indeed automating fast enough to reduce headcount while expanding contracts with the current friendly administration.

I'm confident PLTR stock will cross $200, barring a bear market. It has bucked the seasonality trend so far into August, and I expect the rally to continue into November.

Note: the chart above does not factor in post-earnings after-market gains.

Still, many people doubt whether or not $200 is sustainable, even if PLTR stock does cross that price. The price-to-earnings ratio is not a good indicator of how much you're paying for this stock. This is because Palantir heavily compensates employees with stock options and restricted stock units, which creates a large non-cash expense that reduces net income but doesn't affect cash flow.

Thus, the best metric is free cash flow.

Palantir reported $569 million in Q2 adjusted FCF, with a 57% margin. With this momentum, it's possible Palantir reports full-year 2025 FCF ~$2.5 billion.

So, you're paying nearly 152 times 2025 FCF for the growth and the execution here. If Palantir can grow revenue at 30% annually, cash flow could expand even faster with headcount cuts.

As such, PLTR stock is not cheap, but it doesn't have an absurd valuation either. If you buy now and the market goes through a storm, a long-term position nonetheless appears profitable.