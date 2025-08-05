Risky Transocean (RIG) Just Got a Little More Interesting with This Signal

While hydrocarbon-focused enterprises have generally struggled in recent years, offshore drilling specialist Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has been particularly volatile. That’s why the embattled company’s financial results for the second quarter were a relief to its longsuffering shareholders. What’s more, it’s possible that the believers could be due for some more good news, especially if a key quantitative signal holds true.

On the fundamental front, Transocean reported revenue of $988 million in Q2, beating Wall Street’s consensus view of $975.75 million. As Gurufocus mentioned, the offshore driller benefited from an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35%, along with the generation of $104 million in free cash flow. Management stated that the strong financial results stemmed mainly from enhanced revenue efficiency and consistent operational reliability.

Despite the good news, Gurufocus highlighted caveats to consider. True, Transocean reported total revenue growth of 24.5% against the year-ago quarter. However, the company’s 10-year revenue growth rate shows a decline of 17.5%, which of course is problematic — and helps explain some of the underperformance of RIG stock.

Further, the investment research platform notes that Transocean maintains a gross margin of over 80%, which is notable considering the challenging economic environment. Still, it also highlights the risk tied to the net margin being below parity by 18.79%, thus indicating ongoing obstacles to profitability.

Finally, investors should note that RIG stock suffers from an Altman Z-Score of 0.04. That’s subterranean, placing Transocean in the distress zone. Theoretically, according to the underlying model, the drilling specialist faces a higher-than-average risk of bankruptcy within the next two years.

A Quant Signal May Save the Day for RIG Stock

While the above warnings may push away conservative investors from RIG stock — which is totally fine since Transocean is super-risky — there could be something here for adventurous traders. And I would argue that it’s more than just a shot in the dark.

In the trailing 10 weeks, the objective truth of RIG stock is that the market voted to be net buyers six times and net sellers four times. During this period, RIG enjoyed an upward trajectory. For brevity, we can label this sequence as 6-4-U.

Going back to January 2019, the 6-4-U has flashed 51 times. In 57.14% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 6.69%. Based on Tuesday's pre-market trading, RIG stock is exchanging hands at around $2.88, which is up 2.49%. Assuming that it can get to $2.90 by the end of this week, RIG could be on a course to hit $3.09, perhaps in a week or two.

At first glance, upside odds of 57.14% aren’t exactly earthshattering, which is part of the risk profile of Transocean. Nevertheless, the baseline probability of upside on any given week is only 47.97%. This is effectively our null hypothesis, the assumption of no mispricing.

What’s more, when we compare RIG’s behavioral state across rolling 10-week intervals, we find that the 6-4-U sequences is one of the best hands to play:

L10 Category Sample Size Up Probability Baseline Probability Median Return if Up 2-8-D 14 57.14% 47.97% 10.14% 3-7-D 41 46.34% 47.97% 5.52% 4-6-D 68 45.59% 47.97% 5.29% 4-6-U 12 50.00% 47.97% 7.53% 5-5-D 35 42.86% 47.97% 4.63% 5-5-U 25 44.00% 47.97% 11.03% 6-4-D 13 38.46% 47.97% 12.38% 6-4-U 35 57.14% 47.97% 6.69% 7-3-U 36 58.33% 47.97% 7.16% 8-2-U 14 42.86% 47.97% 6.26%

To be sure, you’re still dealing with odds that are less than 60%, which is not the greatest hit rate ever. Still, if you were dead-set on betting on RIG stock, the current juncture may provide a tempting proposition.