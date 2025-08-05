SBSW Stock Popped Ahead of Schedule But Here’s Why It’s Still Worth Watching

Easily one of the hottest securities in the market is Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW). A multinational mining and metals processing company, Sibanye features a diverse portfolio of resource processing operations, projects and investments spanning five continents. Arguably, though, Sibanye has attracted significant attention for its platinum and palladium business. The latter is a particularly sensitive commodity because Russia is a major producer.

True, the mining complex has skyrocketed this year thanks to the blistering run of gold prices. But the platinum group metals (PGMs) have really set the market alight, catapulting the relatively obscure Sibanye — at least in the eyes of American investors. Since the start of the year, SBSW stock has gained over 171%, with the bulk of the acceleration occurring in May.

For context, the benchmark S&P 500 index has returned under 8% from the January opener. Powerhouse miners like Newmont (NYSE:NEM) — while undoubtedly impressive with a year-to-date print of nearly 76% — are still in the shadows of SBSW’s incredible rally (on a percentage basis).

In terms of objective truths, we can note that in the past 10 complete weeks, the market voted to buy SBSW stock six times and sell four times. Through this period, the security enjoyed an upward bias. For brevity, we can label this sequence as 6-4-U.

Going back to January 2019, the 6-4-U has materialized 51 times on a rolling basis. Significantly, in 64.71% of cases when this sequence flashes, the price action in the following week results in upside, with a median return of 3.56%.

Initially, that would seem like good news. However, traders may want to wait for the market to digest the latest activity.

Calling an Audible for SBSW Stock

Based on the implications of the 6-4-U sequence above, we would take Friday’s close and apply the median return of 3.56% to it. Therefore, with Friday closing at $8.27, SBSW stock would be projected to reach around $8.56 later this week.

Of course, the problem now is Monday’s price action. With SBSW stock popping over 8%, the security sits only a nickel below the $9 level. That’s well above expectations, meaning that traders may be prudent heading to the sidelines for a moment. If it were me, I would look to see if the market will discount some of the enthusiasm from Monday’s rally.

If a substantive discount occurs, though, it wouldn’t be irrational to consider a bullish posture again. That’s because SBSW stock is again printing a 6-4-U sequence on a rolling basis (assuming that the current week’s positivity can hold). Should that turn out to be the case, the optimists may still hold a favorable hand.

Keep in mind that the baseline probability — the chance of upside for a long position in SBSW stock on any given week — is only around 54%, a modest upward bias. This is effectively our null hypothesis, the assumption of no mispricing. However, because our alternative hypothesis (in the form of the 6-4-U sequence) gives us about 11 percentage points of favorable odds, an incentive exists to consider a directly bullish position.

Let’s see how much of a discount the market may give on SBSW stock. At the end of the week, multiply whatever that figure is with 3.56%. That will be your one-to-two-week upside target.