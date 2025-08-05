Volatility Surges: Are Investors Ready for August’s Market Rollercoaster?

Was Trump Right Again? While the Federal Reserve held firm on interest rates last week, it was notable there were two defections from the consensus, the first time in three decades two governors went against the company line.
President Trump has excoriated Fed Chairman Jay Powell as always being "too late," and he might be right once again. While June PCE inflation did rise slightly above expectations, the ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 48, the fifth consecutive month of contraction. It was worsened by a 1.6-point drop in the employment index to 43.4 — the lowest since 2020.
With interest rates strangling jobs, betting markets reversed course and now anticipate a 75% chance of a rate cut in September of 0.25%.
Fresh Round of Earnings: Following a somewhat tumultuous week last week, the markets rebounded nicely on Monday, with indices rising between 1% and 2% for the day. They seem poised to continue the upward movement as futures are in the green, so long as the earnings picture remains positive.
Palantir Technologies reported after the market closed yesterday and had another blowout quarter. Berkshire Hathaway was a miss, but showed Warren Buffett still expected a crash as he sits atop a $341 billion cash horde and remained a net seller of stocks.
However, before the bell this morning, we get a bunch of heavyweights weighing in. Pfizer will be out with Q2 results, trying to reverse a year-long 22% slide in its stock, as will industrial giants Caterpillar and Eaton. CAT is up 20% year-to-date and 26% higher over the last 12 months. Energy stocks BP and Duke Energy will also report.
In tech, we get Advanced Micro Devices and Super Micro Computer reporting after the closing bell, along with meme stock Opendoor Technologies, and EV makers Lucid and Rivian. While OPEN has lost 50% of its value from the peak meme stock frenzy, it surged 17% higher again yesterday on hopes of a Fed rate cut. If interest rates fall, more people might buy houses, and OPEN can flip more real estate again.
Other Earnings of Note: On Wednesday we get Uber, Shopify, Disney, and McDonald's before the open, while quantum computing leader IonQ and eVTOL frontrunner Joby Aviation report after the bell. It gained 19% yesterday after announcing the acquisition of Blade Air Mobility.
Later in the week, Eli Lilly will show how strong the GLP-1 market remains. SoundHound AI, Rocket Labs, and Nancy Pelosi's favorite AI stock, Tempus AI, report as well.
After the Big Tech reports, showing massive investments in AI ramping up this year, everything else seems underwhelming, but you can gain a sense of the pulse of the economy by watching how they perform.
Big data hits with market-moving potential:
Upgrades:
Downgrades:
The VIX tumbled 15% yesterday following Friday's 20% surge, reiterating that volatility rules the roost.
Since 1950, the average monthly return of the S&P 500 by month has only produced three months that are losers. Three-quarters of the time, the market rises. The absolute worst month has been September, which had average returns of -0.72%. February and August tied for the second-worst month with a 0.01% loss.
So while the market does go up most of the time, we're in a period where more often than not, the benchmark index will fall. It's why investors should be cautious about racing to buy the dip. Volatility swings will catch you out.
The VIX measures expected stock market volatility using option prices on the S&P 500, because investors tend to bet on the direction of the market when they expect large moves, leading option prices to rise. A VIX reading of 20 implies the market expects a 1.25% daily swing in the S&P 500 over the next 30 days.
With tariff headlines still creating uncertainty, Federal Reserve interest rate cuts back on the table, and a slew of earnings numbers in the mix, investors would be wise to move cautiously rather than make bold statements with their dollars.
