Volatility Surges: Are Investors Ready for August’s Market Rollercoaster?

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – August 5, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.13% 10-Year Yield: +0.01% (+1.4 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +0.16% WTI Crude: $65.82 (-0.59%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.09% Gold Futures: 3,419 (-0.19%) VIX: 18.67 (0.00%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$114,525 (-0.50%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Interest Rates, Big Tech's Mixed Bag of Earnings

Was Trump Right Again? While the Federal Reserve held firm on interest rates last week, it was notable there were two defections from the consensus, the first time in three decades two governors went against the company line.

President Trump has excoriated Fed Chairman Jay Powell as always being "too late," and he might be right once again. While June PCE inflation did rise slightly above expectations, the ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 48, the fifth consecutive month of contraction. It was worsened by a 1.6-point drop in the employment index to 43.4 — the lowest since 2020.

With interest rates strangling jobs, betting markets reversed course and now anticipate a 75% chance of a rate cut in September of 0.25%.

Fresh Round of Earnings: Following a somewhat tumultuous week last week, the markets rebounded nicely on Monday, with indices rising between 1% and 2% for the day. They seem poised to continue the upward movement as futures are in the green, so long as the earnings picture remains positive.

Palantir Technologies reported after the market closed yesterday and had another blowout quarter. Berkshire Hathaway was a miss, but showed Warren Buffett still expected a crash as he sits atop a $341 billion cash horde and remained a net seller of stocks.

However, before the bell this morning, we get a bunch of heavyweights weighing in. Pfizer will be out with Q2 results, trying to reverse a year-long 22% slide in its stock, as will industrial giants Caterpillar and Eaton. CAT is up 20% year-to-date and 26% higher over the last 12 months. Energy stocks BP and Duke Energy will also report.

In tech, we get Advanced Micro Devices and Super Micro Computer reporting after the closing bell, along with meme stock Opendoor Technologies, and EV makers Lucid and Rivian. While OPEN has lost 50% of its value from the peak meme stock frenzy, it surged 17% higher again yesterday on hopes of a Fed rate cut. If interest rates fall, more people might buy houses, and OPEN can flip more real estate again.

Other Earnings of Note: On Wednesday we get Uber, Shopify, Disney, and McDonald's before the open, while quantum computing leader IonQ and eVTOL frontrunner Joby Aviation report after the bell. It gained 19% yesterday after announcing the acquisition of Blade Air Mobility.

Later in the week, Eli Lilly will show how strong the GLP-1 market remains. SoundHound AI, Rocket Labs, and Nancy Pelosi's favorite AI stock, Tempus AI, report as well.

After the Big Tech reports, showing massive investments in AI ramping up this year, everything else seems underwhelming, but you can gain a sense of the pulse of the economy by watching how they perform.

What to Watch Today

Big data hits with market-moving potential:

U.S. Trade Deficit (8:30 AM EST): Economists expect the trade deficit to fall to $61 billion from $75.5 billion. The official numbers will be used as a measure of whether Trump's tariff policies are working. The president just announced he would be hitting India with a significant increase in tariffs because the country continues to buy oil from Russia. With global tariff rates set to go into effect on Aug. 7, this shows the drama is far from over.

S&P Final U.S. Services PMI (9:45 AM EST): The June PMI registered 52.9, a slight slowdown from May's 53.7 but still indicating solid growth in the services sector. There is no estimate for July's services PMI.

ISM Services PMI (10:00 AM EST): The S&P service index will be quickly followed by ISM's services PMI, which rose to 50.8 in June from May's 49.9. As business activity, new orders, and export orders all rose. Economists are expecting the services sector to continue expanding with the PMI forecast to rise to 51.8.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) $169.51 +5.51% - A blowout Q2 report that handily beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom line is sending PLTR higher. The AI shop posted its first billion-dollar quarter ever. The stock is up 112% in 2025 and 497% higher over the past year.

Axon Enterprise (AXON) $792.17 +6.35% - Another solid earnings report is sending AXON higher, with revenue just beating expectations but earnings 45% higher than the consensus. It raised its full-year forecast as well of strong demand.

QuantumScape (QS) $8.77 +5.79% - There is no news out about the solid-state battery maker that would warrant the jump occurring in the stock..

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) $405.50 -14.1% - Despite reporting strong Q2 numbers, VRTX plummeted after saying it would not advance a next-generation pain treatment into advanced testing because VX-993 failed to meet its primary endpoint in a recent Phase 2 study.

Intel (INTC) $19.94 +2.21% - No official news, but there continue to be rumors among traders that Trump wants Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to take a 49% in the chipmaker or pay $400 billion. It wouldn't be the first time hope and prayers moved a stock, only to be disappointed later.

ThredUp (TDUP) $11.20 +15.70% - The online resale shop rocketed 14% higher yesterday after Q2 earnings beat estimates, and it's up another 15% premarket as TDUP raised full-year guidance. Its stock is up nearly 600% in 2025.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) $55.31 -12.8% - Missed on revenue in Q2 even as sales jumped 72% year-over-year and adjusted profit more than tripled to $0.19 per share, beating estimates of $0.17 per share. While guidance was in line with expectations, management's estimate included revenue from its acquisition of Zava.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades:

Electronic Arts (EA) upgraded to Buy at Arete, tgt $192

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) upgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank, tgt $160

Logitech International (LOGI) upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas Exane, tgt $109

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo, tgt $180

Wayfair (W) upgraded to Buy at Citigroup, tgt $93

Downgrades:

Novo Nordisk (NVO) downgraded to Neutral at UBS

Block (XYZ) multiple downgrades to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley, tgt $73

ON Semiconductor (ON) downgraded to Neutral at BofA Securities, tgt $56

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) downgraded to Neutral at Daiwa Securities, tgt $42

Today’s Bottom Line:

The VIX tumbled 15% yesterday following Friday's 20% surge, reiterating that volatility rules the roost.

Since 1950, the average monthly return of the S&P 500 by month has only produced three months that are losers. Three-quarters of the time, the market rises. The absolute worst month has been September, which had average returns of -0.72%. February and August tied for the second-worst month with a 0.01% loss.

So while the market does go up most of the time, we're in a period where more often than not, the benchmark index will fall. It's why investors should be cautious about racing to buy the dip. Volatility swings will catch you out.

The VIX measures expected stock market volatility using option prices on the S&P 500, because investors tend to bet on the direction of the market when they expect large moves, leading option prices to rise. A VIX reading of 20 implies the market expects a 1.25% daily swing in the S&P 500 over the next 30 days.

With tariff headlines still creating uncertainty, Federal Reserve interest rate cuts back on the table, and a slew of earnings numbers in the mix, investors would be wise to move cautiously rather than make bold statements with their dollars.