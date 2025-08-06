Astera Labs Pops After Blockbuster Q2 Earnings. Time to Buy ALAB Stock?

Astera Labs (ALAB) surged by over 29% today after the company posted earnings that were well above earnings estimates.

This company sells semiconductor-based connectivity products that focus on high-speed connectivity integrated circuits, modules, and software for optimizing data transfer in AI and cloud computing. Hence, the performance here is linked to the aggressive data center build-out by hyperscalers.

Astera Labs beats Wall Street estimates in Q2

It posted $0.44 in adjusted EPS vs. analyst estimates of $0.32 in EPS. On top of that, revenue grew 150% year-over-year and 20% sequentially to $191.9 million and beat analyst estimates for $172.54 million.

The company sees $203 million to $210 million in Q3 2025 revenue. It also expects EPS to be around $0.38 to $0.39. This guidance again came in above analyst expectations of $180.73 million in revenue and $0.34 in EPS.

AI infrastructure is causing the company's financials to surge ahead as its products see increasing demand. Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta Platforms' (MSFT) recent earnings were stellar, and these companies are now doubling down on earlier CapEx commitments. Both companies are major clients of Astera Labs.

Time to buy ALAB stock?

There's more runway for growth going forward as companies keep expanding their AI spending. ALAB stock is up 25% from its December 2024 peak, and the profitable triple-digit growth should lead to equally stellar stock performance if Wall Street keeps paying a big premium for the stock.

Astera Labs also has well over $1 billion in cash and marketable securities and no debt on its balance sheet.

Analysts are still behind on their price targets, and I think ALAB stock could soar through $200 this year, barring a market-wide downturn. If hyperscalers keep executing, ALAB stock will fetch enough in tailwinds to keep soaring higher.