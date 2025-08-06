Embattled Albertsons (ACI) May Offer Speculators a Quick Discount

Under arguably most circumstances, grocery giant Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) would be a considered a name to avoid, if not outright place bearish wagers against. For example, Barchart’s Technical Opinion indicator rates ACI stock as a 56% Sell. This suggests that the short-term outlook for the security is bearish. Of course, there’s more to this story than just price trend musings.

In October 2022, Albertsons announced that it would be acquired by sector rival Kroger (NYSE:KR) for $25 billion. Initially, the two enterprises targeted closing the deal in early 2024. Predictably, though, the proposed merger came under regulatory and legal scrutiny. Notably, the Federal Trade Commission challenged the deal, alleging that the merger would significantly reduce competition, raise prices and harm workers and consumers.

With other agencies pilling against the agreement, the clock was ticking. Finally, in December of last year, federal and state courts issued injunctions halting the merger, citing antitrust violations. Later on, the situation got ugly, with Kroger blaming Albertsons for the merger’s implosion, as revealed in court filings earlier this year.

At first glance, ACI stock seems to be weathering the storm. On a year-to-date basis, ACI is down “only” 1.83%, which while unpleasant is a far cry from some of this year’s biggest losers. However, the worry is that in the past month, the security dropped more than 15%.

In contrast, KR stock is up during the same frame, albeit slightly at 0.42%. For the year so far, KR has gained over 17%, which is a superior performance to the S&P 500 index. However, underneath the chaos, ACI stock could present a speculative opportunity for market gamblers.

A Potential Discount on Aisle 3 for ACI Stock

As a major grocery store, Albertsons business should perform reasonably well irrespective of broader economic conditions. Sure, the tariffs have imposed challenges for consumers while the rising long-term unemployment rate poses macro risks. However, everyone needs to eat. As a result, Albertsons and its peers benefit from the trade-down effect.

Consumers can trade down their expenditures to cheaper products. However, it’s very difficult to do this with calories without causing potential problems to your health. Therefore, the severe volatility in ACI stock is rightfully worrying.

At the same time, one could make the argument that because businesses like Albertsons are so critical to their local communities that there’s fundamental justification for buying the dips in ACI stock. Such reasoning presupposes that the market was correctly priced earlier, which would be a claim unanchored to evidence.

Instead, I look at the matter this way. In the past 10 weeks, the market voted to buy ACI stock three times and sell seven times. During this period, ACI incurred a downward trajectory. For brevity, we can label this sequence as 3-7-D.

Looking at the entire aggregation of pricing data for ACI stock (which goes back to June 2020), the chance that a long position in ACI stock will rise is 52.61%, a modest upward bias. This is effectively our null hypothesis, the assumption of no mispricing. However, our alternative hypothesis is that, because of the 3-7-D sequence, the odds of upside in the following week stand at 75%. Therefore, an incentive exists to consider a bullish position.

Assuming the positive pathway, the median return lands at 1.22%. Based on Tuesday’s closing price, the sequence implies that ACI stock may reach $19.52. However, it’s possible that because the volatility in ACI has been so severe, the rebound could be stronger than usual.

This is a risky proposition but there could be enough juice for the 19.50/20.00 bull call spread expiring Aug. 22. The transaction would involve buying the $19.50 call and simultaneously selling the $20 call, for a net debit paid of $25. Should ACI stock rise through the short strike price ($20) at expiration, the maximum profit is also $25, a payout of 100%.

In terms of options strategies, this is arguably the simplest approach. Given the price of the premiums on call options (even ones that are out the money), I genuinely believe that buying the derivatives outright is risky. Here, the debit call spread — if you participate at all — would seem to be more prudent.