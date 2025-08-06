Gilead Sciences (GILD) is Flashing an Intriguing Signal Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Straight up, I’m not a big fan of trading securities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology spaces — essentially, anything can happen (and usually does). I’m especially not too eager of trading such names ahead of their earnings disclosure. If I’m going to take a wager, I’d rather wait until these companies issue stinkers, at which point I can evaluate whether they’re flashing bullish reversal signals.

However, I’m going to make an exception for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). A pioneer in developing drugs for the treatment of various diseases and conditions, Gilead is a powerhouse name within the wider healthcare infrastructure. Even as an investment, GILD stock has been delivering the goods. Since the start of this year, GILD has gained nearly 22%, a far superior performance to the S&P 500’s gain of 7%.

Still, earnings season can be chaotic for the pharmaceutical industry and Gilead is about to release its second-quarter results Thursday after the close. Wall Street analysts are looking for earnings per share of $1.94 on revenue of $6.94 billion. In the year-ago period, the pharmaceutical giant posted EPS of $2.01 on sales of $6.95 billion.

Generally speaking, Gilead tends to exceed expectations, though in recent years, it’s more likely to do so against revenue targets than earnings. That said, the expectations for this quarter seem reasonable. I don’t have a crystal ball so I’m not about to issue a presuppositional fallacy that GILD stock is undervalued based on my gut feelings about the underlying company’s future Q2 performance.

I do, however, see an intriguing quantitative signal…

GILD Stock Features an Unusual Balance of Demand

As a rule of thumb, earnings previews are pretty much useless. Look, the harsh reality is that even the smartest, most revered expert does not know — and likely cannot reliably forecast — a publicly traded enterprise’s fiscal disclosure, let alone how the market may respond. That’s basically two error-prone methodologies compounding each other’s inaccuracies.

The chance that a rando NPC on the internet holds the secret to future earnings performances? That should be close to zero. If not, that would be an extraordinary claim that would require extraordinary evidence.

No, the only objective truth in the equities sector (as far as I can tell) is that, at the end of the day, the market is either a net buyer or a net seller.

If we look at the market as a voting booth, in the past 10 weeks, the market voted to buy GILD stock four times and sell six times. Interestingly, though, GILD enjoyed an upward trajectory throughout this period. For brevity, we can label this sequence as 4-6-U.

Now, let’s get to the juicy part. In a dataset that goes back to January 2019, the 4-6-U sequence has flashed 13 times on a rolling basis. On any given week, the chance that a long position in GILD stock will rise is 53.04%, a modest upside bias. This is effectively our null hypothesis, the assumption of no mispricing.

However, our alternative hypothesis is that, because of the 4-6-U, the chance of upside in the following week is 69.23%. Further, assuming the positive pathway, the expected median return is 3.41%. In other words, the deck of cards is hot in our favor, incentivizing a bullish posture. Theoretically, GILD stock may be looking at a price per share of over $116.

Of course, this forecast places much emphasis on the reliability of the 4-6-U signal. Running a one-tailed binomial test reveals a p-value of 0.1871, which indicates an 18.71% chance that the implications of the signal may materialize randomly as opposed to intentionally.

Admittedly, this metric falls outside the threshold of 5% for statistical significance. However, I would make the argument that because of the market’s open and entropic system, a p-value of under 0.20 is worth closer investigation.