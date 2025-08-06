Is It Too Late to Pounce on ANET Stock as Earnings Beat Sends It Soaring?

Arista Networks (ANET) stock has bounced back sharply and is trading near record highs. The company fully recovered from the setbacks this spring and has returned to being a Wall Street darling.

The stock has historically been very stable and consistent, up 858.6% in the past five years. The gains today have taken it back to its original trajectory of delivering market-beating gains.

Why is ANET stock up?

Arista Networks posted 30.4% year-over-year revenue growth to $2.21 billion in Q2 2025. Analysts expected $2.11 billion. In addition, EPS came in at $0.73, vs. analyst estimates of $0.65.

Most importantly, Arista massively increased its annual revenue growth guidance for 2025 from 17% to 25%. It now sees $8.75 billion in revenue, up $550 million from the older guidance.

Alongside the full-year increase, Arista sees Q3 2025 revenue at $2.25 billion vs. analyst estimates at $2.12 billion.

ANET stock is a solid buy

Arista forecasted $750 million in AI-related revenue for 2025, primarily from "back-end" Ethernet networking technology that connects AI server clusters in cloud data centers. This is a company that is tangibly benefiting from the AI boom and the data center build-out by hyperscalers.

AMD (AMD) and SMCI (SMCI) both disappointed analysts, so ANET stock is turning out to be the best place to invest if you want direct exposure to hyperscalers increasing their AI CapEx.

The balance sheet is immaculate with no debt and $8 billion in cash. CEO Jayshree Ullal described the current environment as "a unique once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," and sees $10 billion in revenue by 2026. This is two years ahead of schedule.

As such, ANET stock seems poised to keep delivering. I believe it can hit $160-plus by year-end, which is currently the highest analyst price target.