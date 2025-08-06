Read This Before You Buy the Dip on AMD Stock After Q2

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock crashed after an earnings miss in Q2 2025 despite the company posting better-than-expected top-line results. CEO Lisa Su attributed this to the company's AI business revenue declining, as U.S. export restrictions "effectively eliminated" MI308 sales to China.

We'll get into AMD's numbers pertaining to that later.

But statements about export restrictions from Lisa Su were enough to tank the stock by over 8.7% as of writing. It has broken below $160.

AMD's valuation heavily depends on its ability to compete in the lucrative AI chip market. Data center revenue was relatively dull, and this is where AMD depends the most. AMD has been allowed to restart exports, but a lot of damage has been done in the meantime.

Export restrictions hit AMD

AMD reported adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share, which fell short of Wall Street's expectation of $0.49 per share. While the company beat revenue expectations with $7.7 billion (versus the expected $7.42 billion), the earnings miss was enough to trigger selling pressure.

The data center growth slowed dramatically from 57% year-over-year in Q1 to just 14% year-over-year in Q2. It took an $800 million hit from U.S. government export restrictions on its MI308 AI accelerators to China. AMD's non-GAAP gross margin would have been approximately 54% instead of the reported 43% if it weren't for charges related to these export restrictions.

Why investors are worried going forward

AMD's CEO Lisa Su stated that the company is not forecasting any MI308 revenue from China for Q3, even though the government has loosened the noose. Su said, "Since our licence is still under review, we are not including any MI308 revenue from China in our third-quarter outlook".

Earlier in July, a translated Chinese column said that "...it cannot be guaranteed that all projects that have already been canceled or postponed will resume".

Unlike Nvidia (NVDA), the export restrictions can't be ignored for AMD. That's because Nvidia derives some 13.1% of revenue directly from China, whereas AMD derives 24.2% of sales from China, with an additional 14% from Singapore. 48.8% of AMD's business comes from the Data Center segment.

Why I'd still buy AMD stock

The export restrictions are temporary, and the aggressive lobbying from semiconductor companies has successfully convinced the government to turn the tap back on. Exports should restart soon. AMD only missed earnings by a cent, and I believe it is currently undergoing a cyclical reversal that is yet to top out.

Analysts see significant long-term gains in earnings. Even if Wall Street were to keep the forward price-earnings multiple as-is near 40x, AMD stock is set to outperform once it restarts exports and earnings rebound.

For traders, I'd suggest being more careful. August-October has not been a good period for AMD stock.

AMD has also fallen below its 20-day moving average for the first time in a while. Unless it can quickly break above it and turn that into support, this may turn into resistance until the market gets more good news.

I'd still tag AMD stock a long-term buy.