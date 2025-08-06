Shopify Crosses $150 After Earnings. Will Shop Stock Hit $200 in 2025?

Shopify (SHOP) has marked a remarkable turnaround after the stock went through a sharp selloff in 2022. The turnaround has been very impressive, and SHOP stock is arguably one of the biggest winners from October 2022 to today, as it has gained over 460% in that period.

The stock surged nearly 20% today (up 19.4% as of writing) due to the company posting blowout Q2 earnings results.

Shopify reported $2.68 billion in revenue for Q2 2025, up 31% year-over-year. Analyst expectations were at $2.55 billion. Likewise, net income hit $906 million vs. $171 million in the year-ago quarter. This is despite worries that the economy is slowing down or that tariffs are hurting e-commerce volumes to Shopify's detriment.

Shopify bucks the trend

Tariffs were supposed to hit companies like Shopify the hardest. However, investors regained confidence after CFO Jeff Hoffmeister commented that potential tariff impacts from the Trump administration "did not materialize" as feared.

Shopify saw strong performance across its merchant base, with particular strength among both large sellers above $50 million in annual GMV and smaller merchants below $2 million. The company noted that many merchants have successfully implemented price increases to offset tariffs and so on.

Can SHOP stock hit $200?

The trajectory SHOP stock has been on makes it likely that the stock will hit $200 by the end of this year. Management's execution has been solid, and analysts should re-adjust their targets soon. The highest price target at the moment is $175.

The company expects mid-to-high twenties percentage revenue growth for Q3, well above analyst estimates of 21.54%. Another beat and raise of a similar magnitude will be sufficient for Shopify to cross $200.

The headline price-earnings ratio may look scary, but there's room for more margin and revenue expansion. The termination of the de minimis exemption (which used to let in cheap products without tariffs) has devastated competitors like Temu and is giving most of Shopify's U.S. merchants an edge.