Shopify Soars, AMD Sinks: Earnings Shake Up the Market

U.S. equity futures are modestly higher as investors digest another barrage of earnings following Tuesday’s pullback on soft economic data.
This morning’s focus turns to key names like McDonald’s (+3.4%), Shopify (+15%), and Disney (–1.3%), alongside follow-through on AMD’s guidance-driven drop (–6.2%).
On the global front, Asia closed mostly higher despite weak wage growth in Japan and fading optimism in South Korea. Europe is mixed as ECB hawks push back on rate cuts, while Germany rolls out a €100B strategic investment fund.
Geopolitical risk is also in focus as Trump’s envoy met with Putin in a surprise Moscow visit to discuss ending the Ukraine war. Trump also hinted that his Fed Chair pick could come “later this week,” with four candidates reportedly on the shortlist.
McDonald’s (MCD) $309.00 +3.4% — EPS/rev beat, U.S. comps +2.5%, global comps +3.8%
Shopify (SHOP) $146.00 +15.0% — Massive EPS/rev beat, bullish guidance
AMD (AMD) $163.63 –6.2% — EPS inline, beat on revenue, but cautious tone on AI GPU ramp
Uber (UBER) $88.60 –0.9% — EPS inline, strong revenue, $20B repurchase program
Walt Disney (DIS) $117.00 –1.3% — Beat on EPS, revs inline, bullish FY25 guide
Super Micro (SMCI) –16.2% — EPS/revs miss, weak guidance for next quarter
Snap (SNAP) –18.7% — Missed EPS, downgraded by Citizens JMP
Analysts were active this morning with some key upgrades in the technology sector. Microsoft, eBay, and Nucor scored fresh upgrades after strong results, while names like Align, Confluent, and Lam Research were lowered by Wall Street.
Expect volatility as sentiment resets around valuation, margin pressure, and earnings quality heading into August.
Tech and discretionary are front and center with Shopify and McDonald’s leading a relief rally in equity futures.
But volatility remains elevated beneath the surface. A weak guide from AMD is weighing on AI leaders like Super Micro, and geopolitical risks - particularly Trump’s looming Fed pick and Ukraine peace talks - add uncertainty.
Sector rotation continues to favor mega-cap growth, but soft data and cautious guidance are flashing yellow.
Earnings, meanwhile, are starting to wobble. So far, 82% of S&P 500 companies have beaten EPS targets, and 79% have topped revenue expectations — stronger than anticipated. But we’re entering the stretch where earnings from consumer-sensitive sectors like retail, travel, and housing will begin to hit the tape.
Investor concerns are growing about the resilience of the consumer under the pressure of tariffs, a slowing economy, and now a weakening jobs market.
A deceleration in earnings from here could align with August seasonality and trigger the healthy correction the market has been dodging.
CJ
