Shopify Soars, AMD Sinks: Earnings Shake Up the Market

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – August 6, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.16% 10-Year Yield: 4.23 (+3 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +0.13% WTI Crude: $66.08 (+1.41%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.28% Gold Futures: $3,417 (-0.5%) VIX: 17.85 (+1.88%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$113,939 (+0.31%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Large Cap Earnings and the Fed

U.S. equity futures are modestly higher as investors digest another barrage of earnings following Tuesday’s pullback on soft economic data.

This morning’s focus turns to key names like McDonald’s (+3.4%), Shopify (+15%), and Disney (–1.3%), alongside follow-through on AMD’s guidance-driven drop (–6.2%).

On the global front, Asia closed mostly higher despite weak wage growth in Japan and fading optimism in South Korea. Europe is mixed as ECB hawks push back on rate cuts, while Germany rolls out a €100B strategic investment fund.

Geopolitical risk is also in focus as Trump’s envoy met with Putin in a surprise Moscow visit to discuss ending the Ukraine war. Trump also hinted that his Fed Chair pick could come “later this week,” with four candidates reportedly on the shortlist.

This Morning’s Key Drivers

Earnings-heavy morning : Shopify and McDonald’s surged on strong beats; AMD and Super Micro both slipped despite meeting or beating estimates.

No major U.S. macro data today outside of mortgage applications and EIA crude inventories.

Geopolitics back in play : U.S. pushing for Ukraine ceasefire, secondary Russian sanctions on the table.

Fed Watch : Trump shortlists 4 candidates, including Kevin Warsh and Kevin Hassett.

What to Watch Today

Earnings Before the Open : MCD, SHOP, UBER, DIS, CRUS, AMD, AMGN, ANET, ALAB, RNG, and others

Earnings After the Close : Airbnb, Zillow, Dutch Brothers, and ELF Beauty kick off a wave of consumer-sector results expected over the next two weeks

Economic Data Releases : 07:00 ET : MBA Mortgage Applications Index for August 2 10:30 ET : EIA Crude Oil Inventories for August 2



Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

McDonald’s (MCD) $309.00 +3.4% — EPS/rev beat, U.S. comps +2.5%, global comps +3.8%

Shopify (SHOP) $146.00 +15.0% — Massive EPS/rev beat, bullish guidance

AMD (AMD) $163.63 –6.2% — EPS inline, beat on revenue, but cautious tone on AI GPU ramp

Uber (UBER) $88.60 –0.9% — EPS inline, strong revenue, $20B repurchase program

Walt Disney (DIS) $117.00 –1.3% — Beat on EPS, revs inline, bullish FY25 guide

Super Micro (SMCI) –16.2% — EPS/revs miss, weak guidance for next quarter

Snap (SNAP) –18.7% — Missed EPS, downgraded by Citizens JMP

Upgrades & Downgrades

Analysts were active this morning with some key upgrades in the technology sector. Microsoft, eBay, and Nucor scored fresh upgrades after strong results, while names like Align, Confluent, and Lam Research were lowered by Wall Street.

Expect volatility as sentiment resets around valuation, margin pressure, and earnings quality heading into August.

Upgrades

ADM upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays, Price Target $61

KMX upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan, Price Target $58

VRTX upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo, Price Target $460

HOLX upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital, Price Target $87

APPS upgraded to Neutral at BofA Securities, Price Target $5.50

Downgrades

AGL downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup, Price Target $1

KMPR downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Piper Sandler, Price Target $50

SNAP downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Citizens JMP

Today’s Bottom Line:

Tech and discretionary are front and center with Shopify and McDonald’s leading a relief rally in equity futures.

But volatility remains elevated beneath the surface. A weak guide from AMD is weighing on AI leaders like Super Micro, and geopolitical risks - particularly Trump’s looming Fed pick and Ukraine peace talks - add uncertainty.

Sector rotation continues to favor mega-cap growth, but soft data and cautious guidance are flashing yellow.

Earnings, meanwhile, are starting to wobble. So far, 82% of S&P 500 companies have beaten EPS targets, and 79% have topped revenue expectations — stronger than anticipated. But we’re entering the stretch where earnings from consumer-sensitive sectors like retail, travel, and housing will begin to hit the tape.

Investor concerns are growing about the resilience of the consumer under the pressure of tariffs, a slowing economy, and now a weakening jobs market.

A deceleration in earnings from here could align with August seasonality and trigger the healthy correction the market has been dodging.

CJ