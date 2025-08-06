SMCI Stock Just Plunged After Earnings. Buy the Dip or Jump Ship?

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) was starting to regain the title of being an AI darling after being stuck in limbo throughout much of 2024, as it had to delay reports and went through a change in management.

SMCI stock bottomed out in November 2024 and delivered over 204% in gains from that trough to August 1, but its recent Q4 FY2025 earnings report has caused the stock to nosedive. It is down 21% as of writing.

Why SMCI stock plunged after earnings

Investors sold off the stock after Supermicro reported Q4 revenue of $5.8 billion, which fell short of Wall Street's expectations of approximately $6 billion. This still implies 8% year-over-year growth, but it is much worse than what analysts had baked in, especially given the fact that hyperscalers have been aggressively expanding their data centers, with further CapEx increases slated for this year.

Adjusted EPS came in at $0.41 and missed the expected range of $0.44-$0.45. This was also significantly lower than the $0.63 EPS the company posted in the same quarter last year.

Worse, gross margin declined to just 9.6% and below the expected 10%. Instead of gaining pricing power due to accelerating data center demand, Super Micro Computer is seeing margin compression.

Revenue keeps missing

Supermicro missed revenue estimates in the previous quarter as well. Revenue came in at $4.60 billion vs. $5.05 billion expected, but analysts didn't punish it as much due to the earnings beat and management holding guidance steady.

This time around, investors are taking revenue targets much less seriously, as revenue misses are becoming endemic.

Super Micro Computer reaffirmed its full-year FY2026 revenue target of approximately $33 billion vs. analyst estimates of $29.94 billion. In all likelihood, this target won't be met at this rate.

SMCI sees $6-7 billion in Q1 FY2026 revenue and EPS guidance of $0.40-0.52 vs. $0.59 estimated.

Should you buy or sell SMCI stock now?

I would not buy the dip here. The financials are still good with more growth ahead, but competition is catching up, and tariffs can pinch margins more, which management attributed the recent margin decline to.

Management may be eroding goodwill without adjusting guidance in line with reality. Not only that, artificially keeping guidance high will set the stage for continued top-line misses down the line.

Previous reports have been quite ugly.

Another thing you should keep in mind is that CEO Charles Liang disclosed that "Super Micro lacked the working capital" to expand production. This is a good sign that SMCI stock can dilute more to scale up and deliver on the $5 billion AI backlog. That would be a good way to meet revenue targets, but dilution will drag SMCI stock down. You'll be able to enter at a lower price point with better fundamentals.

Analysts are divided at the moment since the selloff is quite sharp, and I agree that a long-term position is still feasible. However, I'm now bearish on SMCI stock until I see tangible improvements.