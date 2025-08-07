AI Stock NBIS Surges After Beat and Raise. Is It Too Late to Buy?

Nebius Group (NBIS) builds out full-stack infrastructure for the AI industry. The recent data center build-out and expanding CapEx from hyperscalers is now translating into solid financial results.

The company posted revenue of $105.1 million for Q2 2025, up 625% year-over-year and 106% sequentially. Companies are sharply increasing their demand for GPUs and compute resources for machine learning and AI models. Not only are clients expanding orders, but the client base is also expanding quickly and well above estimates.

The core AI infrastructure business posted positive adjusted EBITDA ahead of schedule, with the EBITDA loss narrowing to $21 million. Nebius also raised its annualized run-rate revenue (ARR) guidance for 2025 to between $900 million and $1.1 billion.

Should you buy NBIS stock now?

The 20%-plus surge NVIs stock has seen so far today doesn't do it justice for how aggressively companies are starting to expand their AI infrastructure. I believe there's plenty more room for Nebius to grow, and the premium you are paying for it is worth it.

It has $1.68 billion in cash with almost no debt and accelerating investments from hyperscalers.

I don't see a bearish position being rational at the moment. The company is opening a new 300MW data center in New Jersey, with more contracts from European AI companies being expected, and it has the liquidity to fund expansion more.

For all of 2025, analysts expect $544 million in revenue, up 363% and almost $1.4 billion in 2026 revenue. Those expectations are likely to be outperformed at this rate, and the current market capitalization means you're paying around 9.6 times 2026 estimated sales. I'd tag it a long-term buy.