AMD Sank on Earnings: Here’s Why You Should Consider This Overlooked Penny Stock Instead!

Every earnings season, there are winners and there are losers — and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has fallen into the latter category. Although the semiconductor giant managed to beat revenue expectations, it fell short on the bottom line. As such, investors rushed for the exits, prompting the obvious question: is AMD stock a discount for intrepid investors?

According to a CNBC report, the Santa Clara, California-based tech firm disclosed adjusted earnings per share of 48 cents in the second quarter. However, this figure missed Wall Street’s consensus estimate of 49 cents. On the top line, AMD generated sales of $7.69 billion, representing a 32% lift from the year-ago period. This tally also exceeded the consensus view of $7.42 billion.

Still, it wasn’t enough to convince investors to hold onto AMD stock, which fell 6.42% during the midweek session. To be fair, pre-market trading saw the security rise about 1.59%, indicating possible buy-the-dip motivations. Nevertheless, the message was clear — investors are no longer going to reward growth unanchored to a compelling business narrative.

CEO Lisa Su pointed the finger at U.S. controls on artificial intelligence chips, which took a bite out of international sales.

“AI business revenue declined year over year as U.S. export restrictions effectively eliminated MI308 sales to China, and we began transitioning to our next generation,” Su stated in a call with analysts.

Despite the midweek turmoil, AMD stock is up just a hair over 35% on a year-to-date basis. With the machine learning narrative still representing a powerful catalyst in tech, the question must be asked again: is AMD stock a discounted opportunity?

Here’s why you may want to hold off.

Playing the Numbers Game with AMD Stock (By Avoiding It)

In a common write-up in the financial publication space, an analyst may state that because AMD stock suffered a huge drop, the market overreacted. However, this type of reasoning is a presuppositional fallacy as it smuggles the conclusion (that AMD will rise) into the premise (that there’s a universally recognized benchmark of correct value that AMD dipped away from).

In reality, nobody has the authority to state that the market overreacted. At the end of the day, the market will buy what it buys and sells what it sells. It’s really that simple.

So, in the past 10 weeks, the market voted to buy AMD stock seven times and sell three times. Throughout this period, the security enjoyed an upward trajectory. For brevity, we can label this sequence as 7-3-U.

It’s a common sequence, having materialized 47 times on a rolling basis since January 2019. The issue that I see, though, is that the probability of upside in the following week is only 40.43%. That’s well below the baseline probability of 55.07%, which is effectively our null hypothesis — the assumption of no mispricing. In the assessment above, AMD is indeed mispriced but unfavorably so.

If it were me and I wanted to speculate on a tech earnings “loser,” I’d look into Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN). Right now, VLN stock has printed a rare 6-4-D sequence, which has only flashed nine times. Yes, that’s a small sample size. However, in the following week, VLN stock has popped higher seven times (a naïve hit rate of 77.78%).

Sure, the p-value of this signal is 0.0533, which indicates only a 5.33% chance that the implications of the sequence could materialize randomly as opposed to intentionally. Still, the small sample size — and the fact that VLN is a penny stock — means that you should take the results of this one-tailed binomial test with a grain of salt.

Nevertheless, if I wanted to bet on a loser? I think VLN stock gives a better look. If the bulls manage to maintain control over the next four weeks, you may see a price of around $2.30.