Duolingo’s Blowout Q2 Sends DUOL Stock Soaring. Should You Buy Before $500?

Duolingo (DUOL) stock started slipping back in May this year as analysts were concerned about its daily active user growth. DUOL stock was down over 38% from its May 2025 peak to its trough. The company has nevertheless started to claw its way out, and today's 27% surge could lead to a sustained rally that takes it back to all-time highs near $540.

The catalyst is Duolingo's better-than-expected Q2 performance, with revenue rising 41% year-over-year to $252.3 million. Better yet, EPS of $0.91 trounced the $0.58 forecast.

Daily active users started growing significantly again, as the count rose 40% to 47.7 million, and monthly active users increased 24% to 128.3 million. Paid subscribers grew 37% to 10.9 million.

Duolingo has been very aggressive in implementing AI features for conversation practice and chatbots for personalized feedback. It has also replaced 10% of its contract workers with AI.

Duolingo raised its full-year 2025 revenue forecast to $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion, up from the prior range of $987 million to $996 million, and projected third-quarter revenue between $257 million and $261 million. Again, this is above the $253 million estimate.

Time to buy DUOL stock?

With user growth metrics starting to get hot again, I do think it is a good time to buy. Analysts now look satisfied with Duolingo's beat and raise, and they expect this performance to continue.

EPS is expected to reach nearly $3 for all of 2025, up 59.2% and increase by 48.31% in 2026. Revenue could be above $1 billion this year, up 33.22% and up 27% in 2026. Paying 115 times forward 2025 earnings and 15.7 times forward sales is certainly steep. However, I think it's a buy due to the strong cash flow.

DUOL stock trades at just over 72 times free cash flow, and it has historically traded at over 84 times free cash flow. Management has done a great job reducing overhead, and FCF will likely keep improving, so I see DUOL stock well above $500 this year if the market cooperates.