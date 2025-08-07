Fortinet Craters Despite Q2 Beat. Buy the Dip on FTNT Stock or Sell?

Fortinet (FTNT) is a cybersecurity company, a field that has seen increasing demand due to AI-powered attacks and firewall circumvention. The stock itself was trading sideways for most of 2025, except for the decline in spring, and many believed that FTNT stock would eventually recover.

However, Q2 earnings caused it to plunge by 26% as of writing.

This is despite Fortinet beating analyst estimates. Revenue came in at $1.63 billion, up 14% year-over-year vs. the consensus estimate of $1.626 billion, while billings grew 15% to $1.78 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.64 beat estimates of $0.59.

What's gone wrong is that Fortinet's forward guidance included a slight downward revision to full-year 2025 revenue expectations to a range of $6.675 billion to $6.825 billion, down from a prior midpoint that aligned more closely with analyst projections of $6.76 billion. For Q3 2025, Fortinet forecasted revenue between $1.67 billion and $1.73 billion, which is also worse than expected.

Management said during the earnings call that the ongoing firewall refresh cycle is progressing more slowly than expected. At the end of Q2, it was around 40% to 50% complete.

Buy the dip or sell?

The results themselves are not that harrowing, and the guidance trim is mild. A 26% plunge looks overdone, even though the company's firewall upgrades are coming in slower. This is not a long-term problem, and Fortinet should be able to mitigate it and bounce back as cybersecurity demand rises.

Revenue growth is expected to remain near 13% annually and perhaps accelerate due to demand. EPS is expected to grow just 5% for all of 2025 but grow 13.5% in 2026. The balance sheet also has $3.37 billion in cash.

You're paying less than 30 times earnings for the stock, whereas it has been nearly 63 times earnings historically. The growth slowdown does warrant a cut in the premium you are paying, but I believe growth will re-accelerate in the coming years. Even the low double-digit growth is enough for FTNT stock to bounce back to $100 and beyond by the end of next year or earlier.