Markets Shrug as Chip and Pharma Stocks Navigate Trump's New Tariff Blitz

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – August 7, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.48% 10-Year Yield: +0.02% (+2.4 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +0.49% WTI Crude: $64.24 (-0.12%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.27% Gold Futures: 3,454 (+0.62%) VIX: 16.24 (-3.22%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$115,056 (+0.86%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Tariffs Are Front and Center Again

What Just Happened? President Trump announced last night on his social media site Truth Social that reciprocal tariffs would be going into effect at midnight and that "billion of dollars, largely from countries that have taken advantage of the United States for many years, laughing all the way, will start flowing into the USA."

That we all knew and expected. Yet, within the past 24 hours, Trump has doubled the tariffs on India to 50%, imposed an additional 15% on Japan, announced a 100% tariff on semiconductors, and said 250% tariffs on pharmaceuticals will be coming soon. And the markets…shrugged.

Chipping Away at Conventional Wisdom: In April, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) would have tanked on such an announcement, but in premarket trading this morning, SMH is actually up 1.7%. Perhaps because there are exceptions to the rule.

In an Oval Office ceremony with Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook, Trump said that companies that commit to investing in U.S. manufacturing will be exempt from the tariff. Cook unveiled plans to invest another $100 billion into domestic manufacturing. Apple has pledged to invest as much as $600 billion in the U.S. AAPL stock rose 5% yesterday and is up another 3% premarket.

It's likely why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is racing ahead 5.4% this morning. It, along with a laundry list of chip stocks, have pledged to invest over a collective $1 trillion in the U.S. Meanwhile, Japanese chipmakers like Tokyo Electron and Renesas Electronics fell hard on the news, with the latter down more than 8% on the pink sheets.

On the flipside, South Korean chipmakers Samsung and SK Hynix will apparently be exempt, according to the country’s trade representative. Both have pledged investments in the U.S. and Apple also announced Wednesday that it will use Samsung chips at its Texas facility to make its devices, including iPhones. Cook did, however, say that U.S. assembly of the iPhone "will take a bit longer" to happen.

Is There a Doctor in the House? Pharmaceuticals aren't so lucky, with the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE) down 1.4% premarket and the VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) falling 1.8%. Even so, the downturn isn't as dramatic as one might expect.

Trump told CNBC he will initially impose a “small tariff” on pharmas in the next week or so, but will raise it to 150% in a year to a year-and-a-half “maximum,” before hiking the import duties to 250%. Last month, though, he had threatened 200% tariffs on pharma imports.

Because Trump wants to reverse the decline in U.S. drug manufacturing, drugmakers like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Eli Lilly (LLY) have announced plans for tens of billions of dollars in new U.S. facilities. Lilly pledged $27 billion in investments, which CEO David Ricks said at the time was "the largest pharmaceutical expansion investment in U.S. history." LLY stock is up 1.2% in morning trading while JNJ is essentially flat.

Other pharma giants are having mixed reactions. Stocks of Pfizer (PFE), AstraZeneca (AZN), and GSK (GSK), for example, were more muted, perhaps because they are under pressure from Trump to cut the price of prescription medicines for Americans.

Overseas, though, the reaction was more pronounced. Europe’s Stoxx Health Care index slid 2.8% yesterday, falling to its lowest level since mid-April, with German pharma Bayer tumbling 9% yesterday after also reporting pre-tax profit fell 5% in H1 2025. Swiss drugmakers Roche and Novartis (NVS) also dropped after Switzerland was singled out for 39% tariffs. Swiss envoys are headed to the U.S. to negotiate a better deal.

Stagflation Returns? The ISM Services PMI index declined 0.7 points last month to 50.1, its second-lowest reading since June 2024. New orders also fell 1 point, to 50.3, also the second-lowest since June 2024. It is still in "expansion" mode (anything below 50 is considered "contraction), but heading in the wrong direction.

At the same time, the Employment index decreased 0.8 points, to 46.4, marking the fourth monthly contraction in five months and one of the lowest readings since 2020. Prices paid, though, jumped 2.4 points, to 69.9, the highest since November 2022.

What we're seeing now is the services sector undergoing surging prices but a weakening labor market.

Earnings of Note: Don't let all the tariff news distract you, we're still in earnings season. Before the bell today, we hear from Lilly, ConocoPhillips (COP), Vistra Energy (VRT), and quantum computing darling D-Wave Quantum (QBTS). It is much busier after the markets close with The Trade Desk (TTD), Rocket Lab (RKLB), SoundHound AI (SOUN), NuScale Power (SMR), Block (XYZ), Pinterest (PINS), and Atlassian (TEAM) all reporting.

What to Watch Today

Big data hits with market-moving potential:

Initial Jobless Claims (8:30 AM EST): The number of claims is expected to rise from 218,000 to 221,000 for the week ending Aug. 2. Not only for the implication of whether tariffs are impacting the economy, causing a slowdown, but last week Trump dismissed the official overseeing labor statistics after yet another huge revision lower.

NY Fed Consumer Inflation Expectations (11:00 AM EST): Last month, respondents saw inflation at 3% 12 months from now – same as it was in January before Trump took office, but down 0.2 percentage points from May.

30-Year Bond Auction (1:00 PM EST): The U.S. is auctioning off $30 billion in 30-year bonds and momentum is building behind yields as the Fed is now expected to cut rates in September after last week's weak jobs report. Odds of a cut have soared to around 90% whereas before the report, it was as low as 40%.

Federal Reserve Balance Sheet (4:30 PM EST): The Fed is expected to continue with its balance sheet reduction efforts, albeit at a potentially slower pace, as seen in the recent tapering of Treasury roll-offs. Assets as of July 30 stood at $6.6 trillion, down from its May 2022 peak of around $9 trillion.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Sunrun (RUN) $10.93 +20.5% - A blowout Q2 report that handily beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom line is sending RUN higher. The residential solar stock reported adjusted EPS of $1.07 against expectations of a $0.18 loss and well ahead of last year's EPS of $0.55.

Celsius Holdings (CELH) $50.00 +16.99% - Another solid earnings report is sending the energy drink maker higher, with revenue and profits significantly ahead of expectations. CELH nearly doubled Wall Street's $0.24 EPS estimate with profits of $0.47 and revenue of $739.3 million, well ahead of $654.3 million forecasts.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) $18.19 +11.87% - The biotech also beat the street with its Q2 result with EPS of $2.02 vs. $1.11 forecasts.

DoorDash (DASH) $20.53 +7.96% - Marking a trend, DASH revenue hit $3.28 billion ahead of the $3.17 billion expected, while adjusted EPS of $0.65 beat estimates of $0.45.

Fortinet (FTNT) $76.00 -21.31% - Even though FTNT edge out expectations on the top and bottom line, its statement it was 40% to 50% done with its firewall refresh caused investors to question why it wasn't seeing stronger product revenue growth and better billings.

Eli Lilly (LLY) $643.29 -13.85% - The leading GLP-1 pharma reported better than expected results, but its weight-loss in a pill orforglipron had disappointing late-stage trial results that sent shares tumbling.

Airbnb (ABNB) $122.48 -6.15% - Despite beating forecasts and offering Q3 guidance slightly ahead of expectations, ABNB forecast slower growth in the back half of the year, hinting at a constrained consumer that would weigh on a rebound in the travel industry.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades:

Fastenal (FAST) upgraded to Outperform at Baird, tgt $55

HubSpot (HUBS) upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler, tgt $675

A10 Networks (ATEN) upgraded to Buy at BTIG, tgt $22

Downgrades:

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) downgraded to sell at Citi, tgt $0.70

Six Flags (FUN) downgraded to Hold at Jefferies, tgt $25

Caterpillar (CAT) downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley, tgt $332

Campbell's (CPB) downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler, tgt $34

Today’s Bottom Line:

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is down 3.22% premarket to 16.24, signaling a slight easing of market fear compared to its recent 21% August surge. It shows just how much the market is ignoring all the tariff developments. Where a 100% tariff on semiconductors and 250% tariff on pharmaceuticals would have sent the markets careening lower four months ago, today's investors are viewing it as par for the course.

The dip in the VIX suggests investors are anticipating less short-term volatility in the S&P 500, potentially reflecting stabilization or positive sentiment from the investments Trump's trade policies have forced companies to make in the U.S. It might result in rising prices for the moment, along with a weaker jobs market, but it's now also expected to force the Fed to act on interest rates.

For investors, the VIX's movement indicates there will actually be a brief window of calmer markets, reducing the need for aggressive hedging. The tariffs are out, the uncertainty has been removed (relatively speaking), and the world can proceed on the basis of this new order.

However, don't ignore last week's gyrations: a Friday plunge followed by Monday's spike. The VIX's mean-reverting nature warrants vigilance, as volatility can (and undoubtedly will) resurface. Traders might consider adjusting VIX-related positions to capitalize on this decline.