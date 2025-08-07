Should You Sell Eli Lilly and Buy Novo Nordisk Stock After Q2?

Novo Nordisk (NVO) has been losing big in the past year and is down over 66% from its peak in 2024. On the other hand, Eli Lilly (LLY) plateaued but remained ahead of NVO stock as its drug pipeline seemed to be doing better.

Surprisingly, Q2 2025 turned the tables today as NVO stock surged and is up 5.8% as of writing, with LLY stock down 14.5%.

Why NVO stock surged today

Novo Nordisk posted 18% sales growth for the first half of this year due to strong demand for its diabetes and obesity treatments, including Wegovy. The results missed due to slower Q2 revenue growth, and the full-year outlook stayed conservative.

EPS (per ADR, since this is a Danish company) came in at $0.97 vs. $0.93 expected by analysts. Wegovy sales rose 67% to DKK 19.53 billion despite competition from illegal compounded versions in the U.S.

Ozempic sales also went up by 15% to DKK 31.8 billion, and Rybelsus sales declined 1%. The diabetes and obesity care segment in general grew 17% to DKK 71.94 billion.

As for its guidance, Novo Nordisk revised its full-year 2025 outlook downward last week. It expects sales growth of 8-14% and operating profit growth of 10-16% at constant exchange rates. This is down from prior estimates of 13-21% and 16-24%, respectively.

It also expects free cash flow of DKK 33.6 billion and returned DKK 36.5 billion to shareholders via dividends in the first half.

These are not stellar results, but NVO stock still surged due to Eli Lilly's failures. Investors had already expected Novo Nordisk to post somewhat weak results due to earlier disappointments and weren't as sensitive to shocks. The biggest fear was that Eli Lilly would dominate Novo Nordisk. Thankfully, this is being mitigated.

Why LLY stock plunged

Eli Lilly fell not because of an earnings miss, but rather due to its disappointing Phase 3 trial results for its experimental oral weight-loss drug, orforglipron. The trial showed an average weight loss of 12.4% (or 27.3 pounds) over 72 weeks at the highest dose, which fell short of Wall Street expectations of around 15% and underperformed compared to rivals like Novo Nordisk's Wegovy (20.7% weight loss with higher doses) and CagriSema (20.4% at 68w).

Not only that, there were higher dropout rates due to the side effects. The company was looking for a dropout rate of less than 12% but instead had an almost 25% dropout rate between patients who used the highest dose.

Eli Lilly's perils are great for NVO stock, as this gives the company time to fix its earlier mistakes and catch up. But at the same time, this is twice as bad due to competition narrowing on top of the bad trial data.

The income statement delivered stellar data. Revenue increased 38% year-over-year to $15.56 billion and beat estimates of $14.7 billion. EPS came in at $6.31, up 61% year-over-year, and well above the $5.60 analyst forecast. Mounjaro sales surged 68% and Zepbound sales surged 172%! Eli Lilly also raised its full-year 2025 guidance.

The market still punished LLY stock, since Wall Street is forward-looking when it comes to weight loss drugs.

Should you dump LLY stock for NVO stock?

We are still early, with lots of market to be captured. If Novo Nordisk starts closing the gap, even a market share equilibrium between both of these giants will shave off significant growth prospects for Eli Lilly.

Regardless, those factors are more or less priced in after LLY plunged and NVO stock surged. I'd buy the dip on NVO and tag LLY stock as a Hold at the moment. The rising tide in weight loss will lift both boats in the long run.