Super Micro Computer Stunk on Earnings. Consider This Compelling Alternative Instead.

Few companies have had as wild of a ride as Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI). Over the past five years, SMCI stock has gained over 1,449%, despite incurring a remarkable ebb and flow last year. To give an example of the wildness, the past 52 weeks shows that SMCI has lost 5% of value. However, on a year-to-date basis, the equity is up roughly 54%.

However, Super Micro appears to be gasping for air at the moment. On Tuesday, the tech specialist disappointed investors with its fiscal fourth-quarter results and weak quarterly earnings guidance. On the bottom line, the company disclosed adjusted earnings per share of 41 cents, falling short of analysts’ estimate of 44 cents. On the top line, revenue landed at $5.76 billion, also missing the consensus view of $5.89 billion.

Management attempted to frame the results positively, noting that Super Micro’s revenue increased 7.5% during the quarter. However, even this framing couldn’t dismiss macro-level concerns. For example, the tech giant’s net income was $195.2 million, down from $297.2 million in the same quarter from one year ago. Per CNBC, part of the decline stemmed from the Trump administration’s tariffs on goods imported into the U.S.

For the current quarter, the leadership team guided adjusted EPS to land between 40 cents to 52 cents, while revenue is expected to reach $6 billion to $7 billion. In contrast, analysts were targeting EPS of 59 cents and $6.6 billion in sales.

After the results, investors punished SMCI stock during the midweek session, losing more than 18%. In the trailing five sessions, SMCI is below parity by over 24%.

Skip the ‘Discount’ in SMCI Stock and Consider an Overlooked Alternative

With such a severe drop, there’s naturally a temptation to buy the “discount” in SMCI stock. The reasoning is that the market may have overreacted to the disappointing results. As evidence, Thursday’s pre-market session shows SMCI moving up 1.45%. Still, such reasoning is presuppositional because it smuggles the conclusion (that the security will rise) into the premise (that the company was previously priced correctly).

Instead, the only objective truth that we can rely upon consistently is this: at the end of the day, the market is either a net buyer or a net seller.

In the past 10 weeks, the market voted to buy SMCI stock seven times and sell three times. During this period, the security enjoyed an upward trajectory. For brevity, we can label this sequence as 7-3-U.

In a dataset that extends back to January 2019, the 7-3-U materialized 41 times. Notably, despite the balance of accumulative sessions outweighing distributive, the chance of upside in the following week clocks in at 56.1%. That would seem somewhat attractive were it not for the fact that the baseline probability is 54.2%.

That’s a very small delta and sure enough, the signal’s p-value is sky high at 0.4673. That means that there’s a 46.73% chance the implications of the 7-3-U could materialize randomly versus intentionally. It’s the professional way of saying there’s no reliable indicator here — just noise.

If you want something more intriguing, I’d take a look at Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM). Allegro met expectations for its latest earnings results but ALGM stock still declined 4% in the past five sessions. More importantly, ALGM has printed a 6-4-U sequence. In 63.89% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 4.88%.

The baseline probability for ALGM stock is only 50.8% so the delta between the alternative and null hypothesis is quite large. Sure enough, the p-value (while not quite statistically significant) is a much lower 0.0795. That means there’s only a 7.95% chance that the signal is random.

With ALGM stock closing Wednesday at $30.81, its three-week target — assuming the bulls can maintain control — is approximately $32.77.

