Why Apple’s Big U.S. Investment Won’t Save the Stock

Apple’s $100 Billion Manufacturing Pledge Sounds Bold — But the Real Impact Is Smaller Than It Looks

Apple made headlines this week with a $100 billion commitment to U.S. manufacturing, part of a broader $600 billion investment over the next four years.

At first glance, it reads like a major reshoring initiative - a move to bring chipmaking, component production, and critical infrastructure back to American soil. But a closer look reveals a much more nuanced picture.

The new American Manufacturing Program (AMP) was framed as a major expansion of U.S.-based partnerships with Broadcom, Texas Instruments, GlobalFoundries, Samsung, and others. The catch? Most of these partnerships were already in place.

This isn’t a wave of reshoring, it’s a rebranding of existing deals with political packaging.

The one truly additive piece is Corning, which will expand its Harrodsburg, Kentucky facility to produce all cover glass for iPhones and Apple Watches. It’s the only named project with a new building, new jobs, and a new innovation center.

But even here, expectations should be tempered. The glass will still be shipped overseas — likely to China or India for final assembly.

The U.S. gets the raw manufacturing, not the finished goods.

Beyond that, AMP is about locking in supply, not building new domestic capacity. Apple’s role in TSMC’s Arizona chip fab was already public. Their ties with GlobalWafers, Coherent, and Broadcom were already active.

There’s no material shift in supply chain risk or geographic diversification.

This is also political. Tim Cook directly thanked the President, signaling this announcement was aimed at Washington as much as Wall Street.

Apple is one of the most exposed U.S. companies to this year’s announced tariffs.

So far, investor sentiment has been skeptical but measured. The stock had one of its best days of 2025 on the news — but the technicals suggest that rally won’t last.

Trendlines Suggest a Short-Lived Rally

Apple’s intermediate-term outlook remains “neutral.”

Shares have been range-bound between $190 and $210 for two months, flattening the stock’s 50-day moving average, a key trend indicator. Right now, that trend is directionless.

The 200-day moving average, sitting just above the stock at $220, remains in a bearish slope and presents stiff resistance if Apple attempts to break out of its current range.

Technically, Wednesday’s rally looks temporary. The stock’s next move will likely retest support.

Apple Heads Toward a Long-Term Bear Market Trend

Apple has been flirting with a long-term bear market signal since breaking below its 20-month moving average in April. The stock has closed below that level for three straight months.

A similar break occurred in 2022, resulting in a 13% decline before Apple recovered.

The recovery in 2023 was driven by fundamental improvements and new product catalysts, including the Apple Vision Pro. Apple doesn’t have those tailwinds now.

The company continues to struggle with new product development - particularly with Apple Intelligence - which has failed to drive sustained investor enthusiasm.

Without a compelling innovation story and with deteriorating technicals, Apple appears set to deepen its long-term bear market over the next 3–6 months.

The stock has found round-number support at $200 in four of the last five months. A break below that level will target a decline to $175.

Short-term traders should watch for a break below the 50-day moving average at $205 as a signal that $200 support may fail. A clean break puts $175 in play.

Long-term investors may start viewing Apple as a potential “value” name around $175, with a possible deeper value target at $150.

Bottom Line for Apple

Apple’s problems are not resolved. Wednesday’s $100 billion pledge is more theater than transformation.

The stock remains technically weak and fundamentally uninspiring, and the path of least resistance continues to point lower. Expect a potential 20–30% decline from Wednesday’s close as sentiment fades and long-term pressures persist.