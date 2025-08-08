Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Just Delivered Phenomenal News for Nvidia Investors

Amazon’s Leadership in Cloud Computing

Amazon (AMZN) stands as a colossus in the technology sector, with Amazon Web Services (AWS) commanding the cloud computing landscape. As the world’s leading cloud provider, AWS powers a vast array of businesses, from startups to global enterprises, with its robust infrastructure and services.

Despite a slight dip in market share – recent estimates peg AWS at 31% of the global cloud market compared to Microsoft (MSFT) Azure’s 20% – AWS maintains a commanding lead.

In AMZN's second-quarter earnings conference call, CEO Andy Jassy underscored AWS’s dominance, noting its $123 billion revenue run rate is roughly twice that of its nearest competitor, likely Azure, at $86 billion.

This gap highlights AWS’s pivotal role in driving Amazon’s growth and its influence in shaping the cloud computing ecosystem, particularly as enterprises increasingly rely on cloud infrastructure to support artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning workloads fueling the next wave of technological innovation.

A Powerhouse Partnership for AI

The collaboration between Amazon and Nvidia (NVDA) is a linchpin of AWS’s ability to deliver cutting-edge AI capabilities. Since 2010, AWS has integrated Nvidia’s GPUs, such as the H100 and H200, into its Amazon EC2 instances (e.g., P5 and P4d), enabling high-performance computing for AI workloads.

This partnership has deepened, with AWS being the first major cloud provider to offer Nvidia’s latest Blackwell GPU platform and Grace Hopper Superchips. These chips empower AWS customers to tackle generative AI, deep learning, and other compute-intensive tasks, ensuring Nvidia remains integral to AWS’s infrastructure.

Yet, Amazon is diversifying its chip strategy through Annapurna Labs, developing custom AI chips like Trainium and Inferentia to offer cost-effective alternatives. Trainium 2, for instance, boasts 40% to 50% better price-performance than Nvidia’s GPUs, attracting clients like Anthropic and Deutsche Telekom.

Despite this, Nvidia’s GPUs dominate due to their unmatched performance and the CUDA software ecosystem’s developer lock-in. AWS’s approach, as executives such as Gadi Hutt have explained, prioritizes customer choice, ensuring Nvidia’s chips remain a mainstay for the foreseeable future, likely over the next five to 10 years, even as Amazon scales its own solutions.

Nvidia’s Broader Cloud Ecosystem

Nvidia’s influence extends beyond AWS, powering other major cloud providers and tech giants like Microsoft and Meta Platforms (META), amplifying its role in the AI-driven cloud revolution.

Microsoft Azure, growing at 39% year-over-year, relies heavily on Nvidia GPUs to support its AI infrastructure, particularly for Azure Machine Learning and partnerships like OpenAI, which uses Nvidia’s chips for training models like GPT-4.

Azure’s integration of Nvidia’s H100 and Blackwell GPUs ensures high-performance computing for enterprises, with Microsoft reportedly deploying over 1.3 million Nvidia GPUs across its data centers by 2025, according to industry estimates. This scale underscores Nvidia’s critical role in Azure’s growth as a cloud AI leader.

Similarly, Meta’s aggressive AI ambitions hinge on Nvidia’s technology. Meta’s planned data centers, including the AI-optimized Llama clusters, are projected to generate $250 billion in revenue for Nvidia, according to Morgan Stanley. Meta’s commitment to training large language models and deploying AI services like its AI assistant relies on tens of thousands of Nvidia GPUs, with plans to scale to 350,000 H100 GPUs by 2026.

These partnerships illustrate Nvidia’s ubiquitous presence across the cloud ecosystem, positioning it to capitalize on the growing demand for AI compute power.

The Cloud Computing Revolution and Nvidia’s Role

In Amazon’s Q2 call, Jassy highlighted a transformative trend: “I say this frequently, but remember that 85% to 90% of worldwide IT spend is still on-premises versus in the cloud. In the next 10 to 15 years, that equation is going to flip, further accelerated by the company's excitement for leveraging AI.”

This forecast signals a monumental shift, with the global cloud computing market projected to grow from $626 billion in 2023 to over $1.4 trillion by 2030, according to Grand View Research, driven by AI adoption. As enterprises migrate to the cloud, the demand for high-performance AI chips will surge, directly benefiting Nvidia.

Nvidia’s dominance, with over 90% market share in AI chips, positions it to reap rewards across all major cloud providers. Beyond AWS, Azure, and Meta, Nvidia powers Google Cloud (32% growth rate), Oracle (ORCL), and even sovereign AI initiatives like Norway’s Stargate project, which plans to deploy 100,000 Nvidia GPUs.

The global push for AI infrastructure, coupled with Nvidia’s technological edge – Blackwell chips offer twice the training performance and five times the inference speed of predecessors – ensures Nvidia’s chips will remain in high demand as cloud adoption accelerates.

The Bottom Line

Despite concerns over NVDA's lofty valuation, with a market cap exceeding $4 trillion, the growth prospects outlined by Jassy and Nvidia’s universal presence in the cloud ecosystem justify the premium.

The projected flip in IT spending from on-premises to cloud, combined with Nvidia’s partnerships with AWS, Azure, Meta, and others, suggests exponential revenue potential. Even as Amazon scales its custom chips, Nvidia’s performance edge and CUDA ecosystem ensure its dominance.

Far from overvalued, NVDA stock may undervalue the opportunity presented by the global AI and cloud computing boom, making it a compelling long-term investment.