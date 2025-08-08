Is It Time to Buy the Dip on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) plunged after Q2 earnings and is now down 21% over the past year. The company has historically had a strong R&D pipeline and has consistently been a winner, but the recent selloff puts future growth into question.

The decline is mainly due to the Phase 2 failure of VX-993, a next-generation pain drug, and hurdles for its approved drug Journavx (suzetrigine).

Why VRTX stock cratered

Vertex reported 12% year-over-year revenue growth to $2.96 billion, and it beat analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. U.S.-derived revenue grew even faster at 14% to $1.85 billion as patient demand has increased, and so has the pricing. International revenue grew a bit slower at 8%, but this is still better than what was expected.

Adjusted EPS turned around sharply from the year-ago quarterly loss of $12.83 to a positive of $4.52. The company also ended the quarter with $12 billion in cash and investments and repurchased $395 million in shares. The balance sheet is truly solid.

All of the above positives were offset by the trial failures. The VX-993 trial showed that the drug did reduce pain, but the difference was not statistically significant, and Vertex decided not to advance the drug as a monotherapy for acute pain.

As for Journavx, the FDA saw no viable path for a broad peripheral neuropathic pain (PNP) label.

Why I'd buy the dip

VX-993 is a setback, but it's not that significant considering the core business is still solid. Vertex is expected to see double-digit annual EPS growth in the coming years, with high single-digit to low double-digit revenue growth.

If you exclude one-time items, you're paying less than 22 times earnings. Historically, Wall Street has paid over 37 times. The massive cash balance will allow Vertex to expand in other areas, and the pipeline remains strong. I see the current dip as a similar buying opportunity to the ones in 2022 and 2016.