Is the Market Wrong on Gartner? IT Stock Plunges Over 30% Post-Q2.

Gartner (IT) has been one of the biggest losers this year. Pre-2020, this was one of the most consistent and stable tech companies, but it has fallen from its grace. IT stock is now down 52.1% year-to-date, as of writing.

Gartner's Q2 earnings

Gartner posted better-than-expected results. Revenue grew 5.7% year-over-year to $1.69 billion vs. analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Adjusted EPS came in at $3.53 and beat consensus estimates of $3.31 and increased 9.6% from the prior-year quarter. Net income grew 4.9% to $241 million.

Segment performance included a 4.2% increase in Insights revenue to $1.3 billion and a 6% increase in Consulting revenue to $135 million.

Free cash flow reached $347 million, up 2% year-over-year, and the company repurchased $274 million in shares, with its board authorizing $700 million more for buybacks.

What went wrong is that the company's guidance came in lower than expectations. Gartner slightly trimmed its guidance and lowered its revenue and EBITDA estimates. It sees single-digit growth in key metrics like contract value (up 4.9% to $5 billion in Q2) and does not expect double-digit rates like it did earlier.

Moreover, management made the same mistake Trade Desk (TTD) did in its Q2 by saying higher U.S. tariffs have the potential of being a major headwind.

Should you buy the dip on IT stock?

The recent selloff has taken things too far, as the company has good cash flow and is on the cusp of having positive net cash. Growth has slowed down, but you're now only paying a bit over 14 times earnings. The PEG ratio is just 0.56.

Analysts see a 13.5% EPS decline for full-year 2025 before steadily rebounding thereafter, and revenue growth is expected to be 3% in 2025, 4% in 2026, and more acceleration near the end of this decade.

What you're paying for IT stock now prices in the risks and leaves room for significant upside.