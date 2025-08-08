Soundhound AI Surges After Q2 Earnings. Too Late to Buy SOUN Stock?

SoundHound AI (SOUN) has turned into a mid-cap AI darling over the past year. Even though it has come off a euphoric high this winter, the current uptrend looks more sustainable, especially as Q2 earnings have shown that this company is starting to do well financially.

SOUN stock is up over 25% as of writing after it reported record quarterly revenue of $42.7 million, up 217% from the year-ago quarter. Analysts expected only $32.9 million. Q2 has been great for hyperscalers like Meta Platforms (META) and Microsoft (MSFT), but the majority of analysts didn't expect such a solid beat coming from an AI audio company like SoundHound.

How SoundHound AI is bucking the trend

Startups that have relied on the autonomous/electric vehicle industry to derive revenue have seen pitfall after pitfall in the past four years. This year, some of them have reported more weakness in that sector.

SoundHound AI also has clients from the automotive sector, but it is bucking the trend due to accelerating AI adoption from restaurants and enterprise customer service.

CEO Keyvan Mohajer said there has been an "inflection point" in AI adoption where businesses view voice AI as essential for automation. Automotive voice assistants are on the rise in China, and AI voices are being used heavily in restaurant drive-thru chains. Healthcare companies are also using it, with the Amelia 7.0 platform migrating 15 large enterprise customers.

Beat and raise

SoundHound raised its full-year 2025 revenue outlook to $160-178 million from $157-177 million due to the above reasons. Analysts had their highest expectations for 2025 revenue at $167.32 million for this year. At this trajectory, we're looking at 110% revenue growth in 2025 and another 30% in 2026 to ~$230 million.

Investors are more than willing to pay a fat premium for hypergrowth stocks that consistently beat estimates and raise them.

Too late to buy?

Speaking of paying a fat premium, investors are already doing that for SOUN stock. The company is not solidly profitable, and you are paying ~23 times forward sales.

Losses have normally been around $20-30 million per quarter. The surge in SOUN stock allowed management to dilute and raise cash and cash equivalents to $230 million with no debt, so that leaves a multi-year runway.

The long-term picture is extremely speculative. There are AI companies vying for dominance over voice assistants, including Google (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN), both with deep pockets.

Even if you have above-average loss tolerance and you wish to trade it on the technicals, I would refrain from buying. Tailwinds from the broader market's rally can take it much higher, and there could be a short squeeze in play due to SoundHound's 33.73% short interest ratio.

That said, September and October have not been good months for SOUN, seasonally. Plus, the Q2 earnings results seem priced in for now.