Tariffs Just Don’t Matter, Right?

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – August 6, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.20% 10-Year Yield: 4.26 (+1 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +0.13% WTI Crude: $64.23 (+0.55%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.13% Gold Futures: $3,503 (+1.42%) VIX: 16.57 (-1.19%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$116,595 (-0.43%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Large Cap Earnings and the Fed

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

Investors have now taken the view that tariffs don’t matter. OK, not really. This is a long game, not something that gets judged a day after the tariffs go into effect.

I think the assumption is that the “Tariff Fairy” is planning on putting the $2,400 that the average household is expected to pay over the next year because of tariffs under our pillows.

I looked this morning… nothing.

I’ll keep you updated when I get mine. Please shoot me an email at [email protected] when you get yours (or if you have a question of comment for me).

As for the markets, U.S. equity futures are modestly higher after yesterday’s choppy session, where early gains on semiconductor tariff exemptions for companies committed to domestic production faded into mixed closes.

The S&P 500 briefly tested its all-time closing high of 6,389.77 before retreating, but still holds a 1.6% week-to-date gain.

With no major U.S. economic data or headline catalysts today, price action is likely to be earnings-driven.

Key Drivers

Semiconductor relief: Tariff exemptions targeting domestic production commitments drove the early rally yesterday.

Earnings in focus: Expedia (+15.8%) and Gilead (+5.6%) beat estimates, while Under Armour (-13%) and Wendy’s (-3.6%) issued weaker guidance.

International: Japan trims FY growth outlook; China’s SMIC says demand outpaces supply; China CPI tonight expected at –0.1% y/y.

What to Watch Today

China July CPI/PPI tonight – confirmation of deflation would pressure global growth expectations. Keep ay eye on crude oil prices which have suddenly seen selling pressure. A drop in China’s growth will draw from demand for oil and energy quickly.

Earnings flow – key reports include names in AI, consumer discretionary, and industrials.

Technical levels: S&P 500 resistance at 6,389.77; breakout could accelerate momentum into next week.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Expedia (EXPE) — $217.33 +15.8% : Beat EPS & revenue; Q3 EPS guide below consensus; FY25 revenue in line.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) — $116.44 +5.6% : Beat EPS & revenue; FY25 EPS in line.

Under Armour (UAA) — $5.78 –13.0% : Missed EPS; Q2 EPS & revenue guidance below consensus.

Wendy’s (WEN) — $9.60 –3.6% : Beat EPS; lowered FY25 EPS guidance.

The Trade Desk (TTD) — –30.1% pre-market : Beat EPS & revenue; Q3 revenue guide above consensus but weighed by multiple downgrades.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Analysts were active this morning with some key upgrades in the technology sector. Microsoft, eBay, and Nucor scored fresh upgrades after strong results, while names like Align, Confluent, and Lam Research were lowered by Wall Street.

Expect volatility as sentiment resets around valuation, margin pressure, and earnings quality heading into August.

Upgrades

ELF — Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank; PT $121 .

FTNT — Upgraded to Buy at DZ Bank; PT $85 .

GILD — Upgraded to Buy at Truist; PT $127 .

MNST — Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler; PT $74 .

NVS — Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley; PT $123 .

PTON — Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs; PT $11.50 .

Downgrades

CROX — Downgraded to Hold at Williams Trading ( $80 ) and Stifel ( $85 ); to Equal Weight at Barclays ( $81 ).

ROK — Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; PT $345 .

TTD — Downgraded to Neutral at Citi ( $65 ), Wedbush ( $68 ), and BofA ( $55 ).

Today’s Bottom Line:

Market sentiment remains bullish but stretched, with semiconductor tariff exemptions fueling the latest push toward all-time highs.

With no macro catalysts today, earnings are steering the morning tape while sector flows favor tech/consumer discretionary and punish high-multiple ad-tech (see TTD above).

Fed watch: futures are now close to fully pricing a September cut and at least one more by year-end, a setup that leaves little room for disappointment if growth or inflation surprises the wrong way.

The new tariff regime rolling out this week risks re-accelerating prices just as labor signals soften, creating the Fed’s worst-case mix: stickier inflation with weakening jobs.

The market hates uncertainty, yet it’s pricing near certainty on cuts that may not materialize. Next week’s CPI (Tue, Aug 12) and PPI (Thu, Aug 14) just became August’s key risk events.