Tariffs Just Don’t Matter, Right?

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning
Investors have now taken the view that tariffs don’t matter. OK, not really. This is a long game, not something that gets judged a day after the tariffs go into effect.
I think the assumption is that the “Tariff Fairy” is planning on putting the $2,400 that the average household is expected to pay over the next year because of tariffs under our pillows.
I looked this morning… nothing.
I’ll keep you updated when I get mine. Please shoot me an email at [email protected] when you get yours (or if you have a question of comment for me).
As for the markets, U.S. equity futures are modestly higher after yesterday’s choppy session, where early gains on semiconductor tariff exemptions for companies committed to domestic production faded into mixed closes.
The S&P 500 briefly tested its all-time closing high of 6,389.77 before retreating, but still holds a 1.6% week-to-date gain.
With no major U.S. economic data or headline catalysts today, price action is likely to be earnings-driven.
China July CPI/PPI tonight – confirmation of deflation would pressure global growth expectations. Keep ay eye on crude oil prices which have suddenly seen selling pressure. A drop in China’s growth will draw from demand for oil and energy quickly.
Earnings flow – key reports include names in AI, consumer discretionary, and industrials.
Technical levels: S&P 500 resistance at 6,389.77; breakout could accelerate momentum into next week.
Analysts were active this morning with some key upgrades in the technology sector. Microsoft, eBay, and Nucor scored fresh upgrades after strong results, while names like Align, Confluent, and Lam Research were lowered by Wall Street.
Expect volatility as sentiment resets around valuation, margin pressure, and earnings quality heading into August.
Market sentiment remains bullish but stretched, with semiconductor tariff exemptions fueling the latest push toward all-time highs.
With no macro catalysts today, earnings are steering the morning tape while sector flows favor tech/consumer discretionary and punish high-multiple ad-tech (see TTD above).
Fed watch: futures are now close to fully pricing a September cut and at least one more by year-end, a setup that leaves little room for disappointment if growth or inflation surprises the wrong way.
The new tariff regime rolling out this week risks re-accelerating prices just as labor signals soften, creating the Fed’s worst-case mix: stickier inflation with weakening jobs.
The market hates uncertainty, yet it’s pricing near certainty on cuts that may not materialize. Next week’s CPI (Tue, Aug 12) and PPI (Thu, Aug 14) just became August’s key risk events.
Processing your submission