Trade Desk Craters After Q2 Earnings. Buy the Dip on TTD Stock or Sell?

The Trade Desk (TTD) was one of the hottest tech growth stocks, and this company had a history of consistently beating estimates and hiking guidance. However, a miss earlier this year concluded that streak, leading to a 60%+ crash from February peak prices to its trough this spring. TTD stock started recovering from there and clawed its way back up by more than 86%.

Unfortunately, TTD stock is going right back down as of the time of this writing. It plunged by over 39% after the company's Q2 earnings. Both the top and bottom lines beat analyst estimates, but the massive selloff was due to the company's Q3 revenue guidance of at least $717 million (or 14% year-over-year growth). This fell short of analyst expectations at 18% growth. On top of that, CEO Jeff Green warned of ongoing tariff hikes causing companies to decrease their advertising expenditure. The Trade Desk is now facing intense competition from other walled-garden ad platforms.

The Trade Desk's Q2 earnings: the good

The Q2 earnings were fine, and only the forward-looking figures were disappointing, and even that wasn't too bad. Revenue grew 19% to $694 million, and adjusted EBITDA rose 12% to $271 million with a 39% margin. Customer retention remained above 95%.

Connected TV (CTV) became the fastest-growing channel. It accounted for a high-40s percentage of the business. Plus, international markets grew faster compared to North America, and its Kokai platform made some improvements.

The bad

Apart from the softer guidance, long-time CFO Laura Schenkein is stepping down, and board member Alex Kayyal takes over. The EBITDA margin is also lower by 2%, as it was 41% in the year-ago quarter.

Management attributed this outlook to tough comparisons against last year's third quarter. The 2024 U.S. election caused political spending to reach record levels, and Trade Desk benefited from the CTV ad spending. Excluding political ads, they estimated Q3 growth would align closer to 18%.

What put the "nail in the coffin," so to speak, is that management talked about tariffs in the earnings call. CEO Jeff Green said TTD is "concentrated on the large global advertisers," making it more exposed to these issues. Green described tariffs as a "short-term negative" directly impacting these brands' ad budgets, stating, "We see the effects that are directly impacting them".

A slew of institutional analysts immediately started downgrading the stock and cutting their price targets.

Should you buy the dip on TTD stock?

The selloff seems like an overreaction due to tariffs being mentioned in the earnings call at the wrong time. Tariffs aren't the sole culprit, but that has greatly amplified the negatives of what would be considered a slightly negative quarter.

TTD stock is likely to bleed more short-term, but I see support at $50 and a rebound. This is a high-growth, profitable business with a surplus of cash and consistent buybacks. Analysts see over 18% annual revenue growth in the coming years and ~16% annual EPS growth. I see TTD stock anywhere from $135 to $165 in the next 24 months.

There is too much weight being put on the guidance and tariff fears.

The slower growth figures shouldn’t lead to a selloff of this magnitude. Much like the spring panic, this storm should also pass.