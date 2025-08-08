Underperforming Array Technologies (ARRY) Just Delivered a Strong Q2 Print

While Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) — a provider of solar tracking technology — has had a choppy performance throughout this year, that might change soon. Following its earnings disclosure after the closing bell on Thursday, investors have eagerly digested the news. During Friday’s pre-market session, ARRY stock is up around 4.45%, suggesting that it could gap up to start the official trading day.

For the second quarter, Array posted earnings per share of 25 cents, beating Wall Street analysts’ consensus target of 19 cents. On the top line, the solar energy specialist generated $362.2 million, dramatically outpacing the consensus estimate of $291.41 million. These impressive headline figures likely represented the bulk of why ARRY stock jumped in the pre-market session.

According to Array’s press release, the latest revenue tally represented a lift of 41.6% against the year-ago quarter’s result. Notably, this growth materialized despite prior headwinds from the solar industry’s delayed projects and permitting issues.

Further, net income reached $28.5 million, up 138% from the year-ago quarter’s print of $11.95 million. It’s also worth pointing out that in the half-year period, net income has hit $30.78 million. At this same point last year, the metric was only $612 million, demonstrating sustainable profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $63.6 million, an improvement of about 15% from the year-ago quarter’s result of $55.38 million.

Looking ahead, management guided full-year fiscal 2025 sales to land between $1.18 billion and $1.22 billion. In contrast, analysts were only looking for revenue of $1.13 billion.

Despite the positive print, there are some risk factors that prospective investors of ARRY stock should be cognizant of. First, gross margin of 27.8% in Q2 suffered compression on a year-over-year basis, when gross margin hit 35% in Q2 2024.

Further, while free cash flow of $37.2 million represented a dramatic pivot from last year’s $1.83 million, the latest stat is still relatively modest compared to revenue.

Nevertheless, the reality is that in the past 52 weeks, ARRY stock is down 35%. Finally, investors may have a reason to consider betting on this solar enterprise.