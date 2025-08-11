3 ‘Biggest Loser’ Stocks That Are Flashing Quantitative Reversal Signals (YUMC, AVAV, AMSC)

Going after so-called stocks to buy after they incurred a significant bout of volatility can be a shrewd mechanism to grab a discount. Of course, there’s a major problem with this tactic — very few enterprises (if any) offer an empirical validation for their bounce-back ideas. We’re going to change that with this article.

Sure, there are several financial publications that point to the market overreacting to a negative news item, such as an earnings or guidance miss. However, such claims usually end up as presuppositional fallacies. Essentially, the conclusion (that the target security is mispriced and therefore represents a good investment) is smuggled into the premise (that there’s an objectively “correct” price from which the stock fell from).

Want to know a dirty little secret? If you look at the financial analysis industry, from the top-tier folks to the bottom, presuppositional fallacies are everywhere.

In the technical realm, you’ll often hear analysts talk about a stock bouncing off support or running into resistance. However, these claims too generally become presuppositional fallacies. They smuggle the conclusion (that the stock is about to reverse its prior trend) into the premise (that chart patterns are statistically or empirically significant benchmarks for trend reversal).

Now, the tricky part is that, by logical reality, all arguments that speak about the unknown future necessarily contains a presupposition. That’s obviously because the future isn’t observable yet so how such events materialize necessarily carry assumptions. But the difference between a speculative future argument and one that’s empirically grounded is that the latter can be validated or falsified. In contrast, the former suffers from a conclusion that is unfalsifiable or circular.

Very quickly, my methodology incorporates Markovian discrete-event analysis integrated with principles from applied game theory. Primarily, I avoid the epistemological flaw so blatantly common in the financial publication space of assigning discretized labels on continuous scalar signals (i.e. declaring a stock price as “good value”).

With that preamble out of the way, let’s get to the good stuff.

Yum China (YUMC)

Recently, Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) disclosed its second-quarter earnings report. As a Fortune headline mentioned, the China-focused food holding company is enjoying robust sales growth. However, the publication believes that a fierce food-delivering price war may be weighing on investor sentiment. That might be so but I’m more interested in its volatility. In the trailing five weeks, YUMC stock dipped more than 5%.

On the surface, that might sound like bad news. However, YUMC stock could be due for a reversal. In the past 10 weeks, the market voted to buy YUMC four times and sell six times. During this period, the security enjoyed an upward trajectory. For brevity, we can label this sequence as 4-6-U.

What’s odd about this particular setup is that the balance of distributive sessions outweighs accumulative, yet YUMC stock has moved upward. Sure enough, the 4-6-U may offer an upside prospect for bullish speculators.

Currently, the baseline probability or the chance that a long position in YUMC stock will rise on any given week is only 49.57%, a slightly negative bias. Basically, this performance expectation is our null hypothesis, the assumption of no mispricing. However, our alternative hypothesis is that, because of the 4-6-U sequence, the chance of upside is actually 80%.

Of course, we have to ascertain whether the signal is meaningful or not. Running a one-tailed binomial test on the sequence reveals a p-value of 0.0162, meaning that there’s a 1.62% chance that the implications of the signal could materialize randomly as opposed to intentionally.

To be clear, a low p-value doesn’t guarantee a successful outcome; it just means there’s less likelihood that we’re dealing with random noise. Based on past analogs, YUMC stock could pop its head above $46 over the next two to three weeks.

AeroVironment (AVAV)

Defense contractors or military-focused enterprises have cynically been all the rage recently and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) has been no exception. Since the start of the year, AVAV stock has gained almost 61%. However, the impressive performance doesn’t mean it’s not immune to volatility. On Friday, the security dropped almost 5%, bringing its five-day loss to more than 8%.

Again, such volatility might scare off conservative investors — and I’m not trying to push a narrative one way or the other. However, I can’t help but note that in the past 10 weeks, the market voted to buy AVAV stock four times and sell six times. During this period, AVAV saw an upward trajectory. Following the logic from earlier, we can label this sequence as 4-6-U.

As with Yum China, the pattern that AVAV stock is printing is unusual because the trajectory features a counterintuitive move relative to the balance of demand. Still, based on historical trends, the 4-6-U also offers AeroVironment a potential reversal signal.

For AVAV stock, the null hypothesis (baseline probability) stands at 51.88%, a modest upward bias. However, our alternative hypothesis (the 4-6-U sequence) suggests that the actual chance of upside in the following week is 68.75%.

Running a one-tailed binomial test on the aforementioned sequence reveals a p-value of 0.1353, indicating that there’s a 13.53% chance that the implications of the signal could materialize randomly as opposed to intentionally. That’s awfully high if we’re trying to introduce a new drug. However, considering the open and entropic nature of the stock market, I believe p-values below 0.20 are empirically intriguing.

Those who accept my presuppositions could see AVAV stock rise to between $258 to $262 over the next five weeks.

American Superconductor (AMSC)

Billed as an energy technologies company, American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) has enjoyed a stunning performance this year. Since the January opener, AMSC stock gained just a hair over 107%. In the past month, the security gained more than 28%. Understandably, many retail traders don’t want to buy into strength for fear of holding the bag. However, here’s the “good” news — AMSC was one of the biggest losers last week, losing 7%.

Still, I don’t anticipate that the power systems specialist will stay deflated for too long. In the last 10 weeks, the market voted to buy AMSC stock seven times and sell three times. During this period, the security enjoyed an upward trajectory. As per the naming logic, we’ll call this sequence 7-3-U.

Admittedly, this sequence represents a momentum-begetting-momentum play. Currently, the null hypothesis of AMSC stock sits at 51.88%, which is coincidentally the same as AeroVironment’s null. But with the flashing of the 7-3-U, our alternative hypothesis states that there’s a 60% chance that AMSC moves higher in the business week beginning Aug. 11.

Here, the p-value of the sequence is 0.1736. By now, you know the drill: this represents a 17.36% chance that the implications of the signal could materialize randomly as opposed to intentionally. That’s lofty but still below my defined threshold of 0.20.

What really makes AMSC stock tempting is that the median expected one-week return assuming the positive pathway is 6.97%. So, the security could hit a symmetrically satisfying $54.54 very soon.