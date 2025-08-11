Five High-Impact Stock Trades This Week – From Breakouts to Bear Traps

Five Stocks of the Week

Technology Stock of the Week: (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is positioned for a short-term volatility rally with a near-term target of $25, representing roughly 10% upside. The fintech is well-placed to benefit from an expected September rate cut, as lower rates would likely drive demand for refinancing products.

Over the last three weeks, shares have traded in a narrow range, preventing a breakout despite a solid earnings report. This consolidation has tightened the stock’s Bollinger Bands to one of their narrowest readings in the past year—a technical signal that a sharp move is likely.

Both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages remain in bullish trends, reinforcing upward momentum and price support. SOFI is trading within a broader long-term bull market trend, with the next major price target set at $30.

Growth Stock of the Week: Walmart (WMT)

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares have broken above key resistance at $100, signaling the start of a new bull market trend. The breakout followed last Thursday’s finalization of tariffs, which provided clarity for the retail sector.

As the largest U.S. retailer, Walmart holds an advantage over competitors through its ability to negotiate with importers to limit tariff costs passed on to consumers. However, the company has acknowledged that shoppers will still face higher prices.

The move above $100 has turned Walmart’s 50-day moving average bullish, a technical pattern historically linked to a 67% daily probability of closing higher. The last time Walmart entered a similar bull market trend was in 2023, which led to an 80% rally to record highs of $105. Shares are now trading just below that level.

Walmart will report quarterly earnings on August 21, a potential catalyst for the next leg higher.

Stock Under $10 of the Week: Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

Blade Mobility (BLDE) has experienced heightened volatility in recent weeks, driven by strategic news flow and technical positioning.

Shares initially surged 23% following the announcement that Joby Aviation (JOBY) will acquire Blade’s passenger division for up to $125 million. The transaction will streamline operations, leaving the company focused exclusively on its medical transport business, which will be rebranded as Strata Critical Medical. BLDE will retain its ticker until a future update.

Q2 results added complexity to the trade.

The company reported GAAP EPS of ($0.05), an improvement from ($0.15) a year ago, with medical revenue up 17.6% year-over-year.

Management reaffirmed 2025 revenue guidance of $245–$265 million and double-digit adjusted EBITDA, excluding the divestiture. Importantly, the sale is expected to be adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow neutral on an annualized basis, aided by roughly $7 million in anticipated corporate cost savings.

From a technical standpoint, BLDE’s medical segment has strong market exposure, and traders appear to be treating post-earnings weakness as a buying opportunity.

The stock rebounded sharply from its 200-day moving average last week and has reclaimed its bullish 50-day moving average.

Turnover in shares suggests fresh positioning, with resistance levels at $4.50 and $5 likely to act as breakout triggers. A decisive move above those levels could accelerate momentum toward $6, representing roughly 40% upside from current prices.

Income Stock of the Week: Keycorp (KEY)

Keycorp (KEY) shows signs of forming a short-term bottom after pulling back from $18.70 to $17.43 following its late-July earnings report, which met analyst expectations. The decline followed a “buy the rumor” rally ahead of results, but upcoming catalysts could reverse the trend.

With interest rates expected to begin moving lower in September, both mortgage and small business activity—core drivers of Keycorp’s business—should see a boost. Shares are up 4% year-to-date and 25% over the past 12 months.

Technically, momentum is building.

A bullish Golden Cross pattern formed last month, and both the 50- and 200-day moving averages remain in uptrends. Shares are approaching resistance near $19, with a breakout likely to trigger a rally toward $25.

KEY remains in a long-term bullish trend, supported by both technical strength and improving fundamental conditions.

Bearish Stock of the Week: Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines (LUV) has entered a new long-term bear market trend following its weak Q2 earnings report on July 23. EPS missed estimates by $0.08, and revenue declined 2% year-over-year, falling short of expectations.

The results highlight ongoing pressure on the company’s consumer-heavy customer base, with business travelers accounting for less than 15% of ticket sales, a stark contrast to competitors like Delta, which have more resilient business travel demand.

Analysts have already lowered revenue and earnings projections for Southwest’s next report on October 23, despite a summer travel season that has been strong for many airlines.

Technically, LUV has broken below the key $30 level, with its 50-day moving average turning bearish.

The stock is also slipping under its 20-month moving average, confirming a long-term bear market classification.

A move to $25 over the next 4–6 weeks appears likely, with a high probability of retesting near-$20 levels for the first time since 2020 over the next 3-6 months