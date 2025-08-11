Forget ASML: Options Traders Should Look into Impinj (PI)

As a long-term investment prospect, it’s difficult to overlook semiconductor equipment specialist ASML (NASDAQ:ASML). At the moment, ASML is the only company in the world that makes extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines. Part of the reason is that such systems feature wild complexity, with each EUV tool featuring thousands of intricate components.

Further, because of the company’s criticality in the semiconductor supply chain, foundries wouldn’t be able to produce leading-edge chips, which are simultaneously becoming smaller yet more powerful. Essentially, each node shrink requires more lithography — therefore, ASML’s effective EUV monopoly has attracted investors.

That ASML represents a vital cog in the technology ecosystem is not under question. However, what tends to become a presuppositional fallacy is the statistically unanchored assertion that the market has overreacted whenever ASML stock encounters volatility. Therefore, even though the security gained nearly 4% last week, some experts consider it a discount because of the 10% trailing-month loss.

While the argument sounds reasonable on surface level, the reality is that this assertion smuggles the conclusion (that ASML stock is mispriced) into the premise (that ASML fell below the prior “correct” price). Further, such arguments tend to be unintentionally arrogant because they imply that the author has a special ability to discern when this multi-billion-dollar global enterprise has reached a “correct” valuation.

Frankly, I don’t like reading my past articles because they almost certainly were littered with presuppositional fallacies. Now that I recognize the truth, I’m both a) correcting the issue and b) shining a spotlight on the fallacious logic that permeates the financial publication industry.

Getting back to ASML stock, it may well be a good investment for long-term buy-and-hold types. However, for traders — especially options traders — ASML doesn’t seem to offer enticing forward probabilities. Instead, speculators may want to consider Impinj (NASDAQ:PI), a tech equipment maker that focuses on radio-frequency identification devices and software.

Why PI Stock (and Not ASML) Offers Near-Term Probabilistic Upside

Right off the bat, I’d like to focus on the upside signal of PI stock rather than discuss what the underlying enterprise does. You’re here because you want to find an edge in the stock market, not because you need someone to summarize Impinj’s Form 10-K. Not to break the fourth wall but I don’t need to cynically meet a minimum word count — I’ve got plenty of stuff to say.

First, to set a foundational baseline, I specialize in a methodology known as discrete-event analysis. Essentially, I convert price action into discrete behavioral states and I analyze how the market statistically responds to such states. This approach eliminates the epistemological flaw of fundamental and technical analysis, where a category error occurs when discrete labels are arbitrarily pinned on continuous scalar signals (i.e. stating that a stock price represents “good value”).

The reason why such statements (if they are unanchored to empirical and falsifiable grounds) are empirically bankrupt is that there’s no objective standard for labeling a price point or valuation ratio as “good” or “bad” — they’re just numbers. To use technical language, price and price derivatives (such as price-earnings ratios) are not first-order principles.

Here’s what I believe to be the only objective truth in the equities sector: at the end of the day, the market is either a net buyer or a net seller.

Now let’s consider ASML stock. Looking back at the last 10 weeks, the market voted to buy ASML five times and sell five times. During this period, the security incurred a negative bias. For brevity, we can label this sequence 5-5-D.

Since January 2019, the baseline probability or the chance that a long position in ASML stock will rise is 56.52%. This is effectively our null hypothesis, the assumption of no mispricing. However, our alternative hypothesis is that, because of the 5-5-D, there is a mispricing. Unfortunately, the mispricing is statistically unfavorable — the upside probability shrinks to 47.62%.

The deck isn’t in our favor for this upcoming week. Therefore, I believe we should look elsewhere for our trading funds. That somewhere is PI stock.

In the past 10 weeks, Impinj printed a 6-4-U sequence: six up weeks, four down weeks, positive trajectory. Here, the baseline probability (null hypothesis) is 54.2%, a sizable upward bias. However, our alternative hypothesis swings the upside probability to 75.38%, with a median return of 6.13%.

If the bulls manage to maintain control for the next two weeks, PI stock could reach $165.83, possibly $166.

Two Trades to Consider

For those seeking a reasonably probabilistic trade with a relatively low cash outlay, the 160/165 bull call spread expiring Sep. 19 could be enticing. This transaction involves buying the $160 call and simultaneously selling the $165 call, for a net debit paid of $270 (the most that can be lost in the trade). Should PI stock rise through the short strike price ($165) at expiration, the maximum profit is $230, a payout of over 85%.

Those who really want to take a big risk may consider the 160/170 bull spread also expiring Sep. 19. This trade requires a net debit of $410. However, the max profit is $590 or a payout of nearly 144%.

As for the statistical viability of the two sequences above, ASML’s 5-5-D sequence features a p-value of 0.906. This meant that there’s a 90.6% chance that the (bullish pathway) implications of the signal could occur randomly, which is what we would expect. After all, the alternative hypothesis has a lower probability than the null hypothesis, making it statistically pointless for bullish speculators.

For PI’s 6-4-U sequence, the p-value sits at 0.0014, which means a 0.014% chance that the signal’s implications can occur randomly. With the caveat that the statistical foundation above is necessarily mathematically naïve (optimistic), the 6-4-U appears to be statistically significant. Therefore, I would take a close look at PI stock this week.