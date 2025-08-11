Looking for a Quick Trade? Why Marqeta (MQ)—Not Block (XYZ)—Should Be on Your Radar

In the financial technology (fintech) realm, it’s difficult to find a more influential company stateside than Block Inc (NYSE:XYZ). Once known as Square, the name change reflects fintech specialist’s expansion beyond its original Square merchant payment business into other segments — notably Cash App, Spiral, TIDAL and TBD (decentralized finance).

Further, it’s difficult to argue against results. In the past 52 weeks, XYZ stock has gained over 20%. It also skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic as cashless transactions gained tremendous popularity, though the valuation cratered once the crisis subsided. Still, one could make the argument that XYZ presents a long-term discount for buy-and-hold types.

However, for short-term options traders, XYZ stock is a difficult sell. The reason comes down to an unfavorable quantitative signal.

Over the past few months, I’ve been assessing publicly traded securities under the lens of discrete-event analysis. Essentially, I convert price action into discrete behavioral states and monitor how various sequences of accumulative and distributive sessions transition — and most importantly the empirical likelihood of such transitions.

This approach addresses the epistemological flaw of fundamental and technical analysis of assigning discrete labels on continuous scalar signals (i.e. calling a stock price or valuation ratio as “good” or “undervalued”).

In the case of XYZ stock, in the past 10 weeks, the market voted to buy the security six times and sell four times. During this period, XYZ enjoyed an upward trajectory. For brevity, we can label this sequence as 6-4-U.

Now, the baseline probability or the chance that a long position in XYZ stock will rise on any given week is 51.88%. This is effectively our null hypothesis, the assumption of no mispricing. However, our alternative hypothesis is that, because of the 6-4-U sequence, the chance of upside improves to 52.17%.

You see the problem: the edge is minimal. As such, running a one-tailed binomial test on the sequence reveals a p-value of 0.5437, meaning that there’s a 54.37% chance that the implications of the signal could materialize randomly as opposed to intentionally.

Even accounting for the stock market’s open and entropic system, that’s quite poor. Thus, a better idea could be fintech peer Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ).

A Potentially Superior Prospect in MQ Stock

A card issuing and payment processing infrastructure provider, Marqeta undergirds the API-based backend that powers debit, prepaid and credit cards for multiple enterprises, including Block. However, I’m not interested in the investment narrative but rather the trading prospect.

Using the discrete-state logic mentioned earlier, MQ stock in the past 10 weeks printed a 6-4-U sequence: six up weeks, four down weeks, upward trajectory. In this case, the null hypothesis (baseline probability) is 47.25%, a negative bias. However, our alternative hypothesis states that the chance of upside rises to 64.71%, with a median return of 2.89%.

With Marqeta, the one-tailed binomial test of its 6-4-U sequence clocks in at 0.1152. To be upfront, this doesn’t meet the threshold of statistical significance, which sits at 5%. However, I believe that p-values below 0.20 are empirically intriguing when factoring in the open-nature system of the stock market. This simply means that exogenous factors (let’s say the CEO gets caught in an inappropriate relationship) can enter the market at any time and disrupt the expected probabilities.

For those who have nerves of steel, they could consider the 6/7 bull call spread expiring this Friday, Aug. 15. This trade features a net debit required of $55 for the chance to gain a max profit of $45 if MQ stock rises to the short strike price ($7) at expiration. However, the breakeven price is $6.55, suggesting that it’s not a complete crapshoot.

Of course, there’s less than a week for this trade to work out in your favor. A longer-term approach would be to consider buying the $7 December call outright. Currently, the ask on this derivative is 60 cents, which means $60 when applying the options multiplier.