NVIDIA & AMD’s “Pay-to-Play” Deal Puts Chip Stocks in the Crosshairs

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – August 6, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.07% 10-Year Yield: 4.26 (-2 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +0.03% WTI Crude: $64.21 (+0.52%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.15% Gold Futures: $3,503 (+1.42%) VIX: 16.57 (-1.19%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$119,451 (+0.68%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Inflation Data Looming

Equities are leaning higher following Friday’s tech-led gains, with the Nasdaq hitting fresh records.

This week’s CPI (Tuesday) and PPI (Thursday) will heavily influence the Fed’s September decision. Vice Chair Bowman reaffirmed her call for three rate cuts this year, citing labor market softness.

On the geopolitical front, Trump will meet Putin in Alaska Friday to discuss Ukraine, though Zelenskyy rejected a territory-swap peace plan.

U.S. Trade and tariff headlines remain fluid. Treasury Sec. Bessent floated tariff reductions if trade balances improve, while China pushes for eased chip export controls ahead of a Trump–Xi summit.

Key Drivers:

Bowman signals three rate cuts possible in 2025

CPI/PPI on Tuesday and Wednesday will guide Fed policy tone through September meeting

Trump-Putin summit in focus after Zelenskyy rejects proposal

Tariff rates could drop if trade balances improve

What to Watch Today

Fed commentary for confirmation of Bowman’s three-cut outlook – Markets are now pricing in nearly 75 bps of easing by year-end. Any additional Fed speakers aligning with Bowman’s dovish tone could cement those expectations and pressure yields lower.

– Markets are now pricing in nearly 75 bps of easing by year-end. Any additional Fed speakers aligning with Bowman’s dovish tone could cement those expectations and pressure yields lower. Tariff/trade headlines ahead of Trump–Xi summit – Treasury Sec. Bessent’s comments on lowering tariffs if trade balances improve signal room for negotiation. Positive developments could lift cyclical and export-sensitive sectors.

– Treasury Sec. Bessent’s comments on lowering tariffs if trade balances improve signal room for negotiation. Positive developments could lift cyclical and export-sensitive sectors. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s White House visit – Tan’s meeting with President Trump follows calls for his removal; outcome could impact Intel’s leadership stability and policy positioning in the semiconductor sector.

– Tan’s meeting with President Trump follows calls for his removal; outcome could impact Intel’s leadership stability and policy positioning in the semiconductor sector. Market positioning into Tuesday’s CPI release – With CPI seen as the week’s top macro catalyst, expect choppy trading and potential defensive positioning in equities, particularly if headline inflation surprises to the upside.

– With CPI seen as the week’s top macro catalyst, expect choppy trading and potential defensive positioning in equities, particularly if headline inflation surprises to the upside. WTI’s ability to hold above $64 support – Crude oil is testing a key technical level; a sustained move above $64 could signal near-term bullish momentum, while a breakdown risks dragging energy equities lower.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Apple (AAPL) $228.45 (+0.4%) – Bloomberg reports AI voice control feature for Siri coming soon.

$228.45 (+0.4%) – Bloomberg reports AI voice control feature for Siri coming soon. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) $169.84 (–1.7%) – Along with NVIDIA, will give U.S. 15% of China AI chip sales in exchange for export licenses.

$169.84 (–1.7%) – Along with NVIDIA, will give U.S. 15% of China AI chip sales in exchange for export licenses. NVIDIA (NVDA) $181.57 (–0.6%) – Same revenue-share arrangement with U.S. gov’t as AMD.

$181.57 (–0.6%) – Same revenue-share arrangement with U.S. gov’t as AMD. Intel (INTC) $20.48 (+2.7%) – CEO to meet with Trump today after prior calls for his removal.

$20.48 (+2.7%) – CEO to meet with Trump today after prior calls for his removal. Micron (MU) $103.27 (+3.4%) – Raises AugQ EPS/revenue guidance on stronger DRAM pricing.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Analysts were active this morning with some key upgrades in the technology sector. Microsoft, eBay, and Nucor scored fresh upgrades after strong results, while names like Align, Confluent, and Lam Research were lowered by Wall Street.

Expect volatility as sentiment resets around valuation, margin pressure, and earnings quality heading into August.

Upgrades

ELF — Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank; PT $121 .

— Upgraded to at Deutsche Bank; . SoundHound — Upgraded to Strong Buy at Northern Capital PT $14.50 .

— Upgraded to Strong at Northern Capital . Peloton — Upgraded to Buy at Goldman; PT $11.50 .

— Upgraded to at Goldman; . MNST — Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler; PT $74.

Downgrades

CROX — Downgraded to Hold at Williams Trading ( $80 ) and Stifel ( $85 ); to Equal Weight at Barclays ( $81 ).

— Downgraded to at Williams Trading ( ) and Stifel ( ); to at Barclays ( ). ROK — Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; PT $345 .

— Downgraded to at Wells Fargo; . TTD — Downgraded to Neutral at Citi ($65), Wedbush ($68), and BofA ($55).

Today’s Bottom Line:

The semiconductor sector is facing fresh policy risk after NVIDIA and AMD agreed to give the U.S. government 15% of China chip sale revenues in exchange for export licenses for the H20 and MI308.

The Financial Times reports NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang met with President Trump last week, shortly after Trump threatened 100% tariffs on imported chips unless manufacturing is U.S.-based—a clear “pay-to-play” signal that’s unlikely to sit well with investors.

Added volatility in Intel could help relieve some sector froth, but geopolitical risk remains high with the Trump–Putin summit looming.

Tech is still the market’s leadership group, yet chipmakers’ concessions underscore the sector’s vulnerability to policy shocks.

CPI later this week will be the deciding factor on whether the September cut is locked in, or if the market is prematurely pricing it.

For now, the many moving pieces of the market are falling into place for the bulls through August. Maybe stocks break the trend of poor showings for the month? You realize the irony even saying that out loud, right?