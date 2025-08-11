NVIDIA & AMD’s “Pay-to-Play” Deal Puts Chip Stocks in the Crosshairs

Equities are leaning higher following Friday’s tech-led gains, with the Nasdaq hitting fresh records.
This week’s CPI (Tuesday) and PPI (Thursday) will heavily influence the Fed’s September decision. Vice Chair Bowman reaffirmed her call for three rate cuts this year, citing labor market softness.
On the geopolitical front, Trump will meet Putin in Alaska Friday to discuss Ukraine, though Zelenskyy rejected a territory-swap peace plan.
U.S. Trade and tariff headlines remain fluid. Treasury Sec. Bessent floated tariff reductions if trade balances improve, while China pushes for eased chip export controls ahead of a Trump–Xi summit.
Analysts were active this morning with some key upgrades in the technology sector. Microsoft, eBay, and Nucor scored fresh upgrades after strong results, while names like Align, Confluent, and Lam Research were lowered by Wall Street.
Expect volatility as sentiment resets around valuation, margin pressure, and earnings quality heading into August.
The semiconductor sector is facing fresh policy risk after NVIDIA and AMD agreed to give the U.S. government 15% of China chip sale revenues in exchange for export licenses for the H20 and MI308.
The Financial Times reports NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang met with President Trump last week, shortly after Trump threatened 100% tariffs on imported chips unless manufacturing is U.S.-based—a clear “pay-to-play” signal that’s unlikely to sit well with investors.
Added volatility in Intel could help relieve some sector froth, but geopolitical risk remains high with the Trump–Putin summit looming.
Tech is still the market’s leadership group, yet chipmakers’ concessions underscore the sector’s vulnerability to policy shocks.
CPI later this week will be the deciding factor on whether the September cut is locked in, or if the market is prematurely pricing it.
For now, the many moving pieces of the market are falling into place for the bulls through August. Maybe stocks break the trend of poor showings for the month? You realize the irony even saying that out loud, right?
