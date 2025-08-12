BBAI Stock Just Plunged. Read This Before You Buy the Dip on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai (BBAI) has been one of the hottest stocks, and investors hoped for a breakout to $10 and above by the end of this year as bulls started calling it the next Palantir (PLTR). And that made sense, since this is one of the only AI startups that is focused on the AI/defense industry, with lots of backlog to work with. It is also true that the government can't and won't give all its AI and software contracts to Palantir, which is why BigBear.ai seemed like a solid bet in the long run.

But is it still worth chasing BBAI stock after it missed Q2 earnings badly and plunged? Let's take a look.

BBAI stock plunges after Q2 earnings. Here's what went wrong

BBAI stock is down well over 25% as of writing. The company posted revenue declines due to disruptions in key government contracts, particularly with the U.S. Army. Revenue for the quarter declined 18% year-over-year to $32.5 million. Gross margins came down from 27.8% in Q2 2024 to 25% in Q2 2025. Net losses ballooned to $228.6 million due to margin pressures and a $135.8 million change in the fair value of derivatives (related to convertible notes and warrants) and a $70.6 million goodwill impairment charge.

BigBear.ai revised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance downward to $125 million to $140 million, from an earlier range of $160 million to $180 million.

The backlog still grew to $380 million, up 42.9% year-over-year.

Why I'm not too bearish right now

I wrote about BigBear.ai back in July on MoneyMorning, nearly a month ago. Back then, I wrote that the stock could "break below $6, or even $5, towards the $4.55 50-day MA," saying, "If/when BigBear.ai announces a stock offering, I wouldn’t hesitate to add more BBAI stock immediately after."

The stock cratered today not because of the financials getting worse, but also because the company is finally starting to raise cash aggressively.

BigBear.ai ended Q2 with a record cash balance of $390.8 million. $293 million was raised through at-the-market offerings.

This significantly lengthens the cash runway BigBear.ai had just a quarter ago, when net cash was actually negative.

Is this the right time to go contrarian?

While the financials are getting worse, I believe a long-term position in BigBear.ai is getting more attractive, not the other way around. The management has finally caught on to what most other high-growth AI startups have been doing: raise cash -> grow aggressively -> get rewarded by the market -> repeat.

BigBear.ai is yet to grow fast, but that may be around the corner. A lot of the negatives seem priced in at the moment.

Here's the TTM cash flow up to Q1 2025.

With the cash it raised in Q2, it can fund the business for 6-8 quarters, or more. The previous cash balance barely had enough for two quarters, so BBAI looks much better to me at the moment.

That said, I would not immediately start buying aggressively.

August has historically been a bad month for BBAI, and I would look for the stock to stabilize over the next two months. I’d consider buying the dip with a small amount now.

BBAI temporarily fell below $5 but immediately bounced back. Unless it falls below $5 again, I am now more bullish than I was a month back.