Circle Stock Soars - $250 Target in Sight

Circle Internet Group (CIRCLE) jumped 17% Tuesday after delivering its first quarterly report as a public company.

For the recent quarter, revenue surged 53% year-over-year to $658.1 million. The company’s revenue surge was driven by a 90% jump in USDC circulation to $61.3 billion.

Since going public on June 5, the stock has gained nearly 420%, fueled by accelerating stablecoin adoption, favorable regulatory changes, and growing institutional engagement.

Circle is one of the earliest and most prominent companies in the crypto sector, best known as the issuer of USD Coin (USDC), the second-largest dollar-backed stablecoin in the world. The company boasts about 26% market share behind Tether’s USDT.

Stablecoins like USDC are designed to maintain a 1:1 value with the U.S. dollar and are increasingly used for payments, cross-border settlements, and capital markets applications.

Circle’s platform also provides blockchain-based financial infrastructure to banks, payment companies, and fintechs.

Q2 results showed a net loss of $482.1 million ($4.48 per share), largely from $424 million in stock-based compensation and $167 million in convertible debt revaluation tied to the IPO.

Adjusted operating expenses for 2025 are projected at $475–$490 million, with USDC circulation expected to grow at a 40% compound annual rate.

Technically, the stock is showing strong round-number support at $155.

This morning’s 17% rally is carrying shares toward the 20-day moving average - what I call the Trader’s Trendline - a key short-term gauge for timing tops and bottoms.

A decisive break above this trendline would likely trigger fresh momentum buying, setting up a run toward $200, followed by a move to $250—a level that has capped rallies twice before.

Bottom line

Circle’s first earnings as a public company validated its growth trajectory and positioned USDC as a core player in the evolving digital payments ecosystem.

The technical setup now favors bulls—if the Trader’s Trendline breaks, momentum traders will have a clear path to target $200 and $250 in the weeks ahead.