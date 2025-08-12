DAL and UAL Are Surging Today. Are Airline Stocks Making a Comeback?

Airline stocks have been depressed since the pandemic. These companies took on significant debt to stay afloat back then, and they were immediately hit by an aggressive Federal Reserve that hiked interest rates at a very fast pace and has held rates high since.

This crushed many airlines and left others clinging on at bargain basement valuations.

However, with interest rates on the cusp of being cut more and travel normalizing, these airline stocks are starting to make sharp moves once more. Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Air Lines (UAL) are up 9% and 10%, respectively, today.

Why DAL stock is surging today

Several catalysts have lined up for Delta Air Lines over the past few months, and it has delivered over 56% in gains from the April trough. In Q2, the company beat expectations and reinstated its outlook as demand continued to stabilize. Revenue came in at $16.65 billion, which is flat year-over-year, but profits came in at $2.13 billion, up 63% year-over-year. Free cash flow came in at $733 million, and Delta also announced a 25% dividend increase.

Delta Air Lines restored its full-year 2025 guidance and now sees $3-4 billion in FCF for all of 2025.

I believe Delta Air Lines is poised to make a full recovery in the coming years and deliver significant gains in the coming years. It has managed to improve its bottom line while paying off significant amounts of debt.

Investors are mainly concerned with margins as TTM revenue is nearly at $62 billion, well above the $47 billion it posted in 2019. Once interest rate cuts kick in, it should only boost DAL stock.

Why UAL stock is surging today

United Airlines is in a similar boat as it posted $15.2 billion in Q2 revenue, up 1.7%. This actually missed analyst estimates slightly, but the EPS of $3.87 beat analyst expectations of $3.81. Free cash flow for the quarter was over $1.1 billion, with gross debt being reduced by around $11 billion since the pandemic's peak.

Management said there was a demand inflection starting in early July, with a 6-point acceleration in bookings and double-digit business demand growth.

United Airlines hiked its full-year adjusted EPS guidance from $9 to $11. I see the stock crossing above $100 by the end of summer and breaking all-time highs, especially if interest rate cuts take place as expected.

The company has also started doing modest buybacks alongside debt repayments, so there's plenty of cash flow and growth to keep UAL stock surging.

You're paying less than 6 times enterprise value to forward EBITDA, which is better than 71% of United Airlines' peer companies.

I see both DAL and UAL stock making a sharp comeback in the coming months. They both have the firepower to pay off debt and reach a net cash position by the end of this decade if they keep deleveraging at this pace.