Monday.com (MNDY) Stock Plunges. Buy the Dip or Bail?

Monday.com (MNDY) has been delivering gains consistently after the 2022 selloff, but that streak has ended after it plunged over 26% today. This was despite the company surpassing analyst guidance for Q2 by healthy margins. Here's what you need to know.

Why MNDY stock plunged

Investors were mainly worried about Monday.com's guidance. But first, let's take a look at the earnings.

Q2 2025 revenue grew 26.6% year-over-year to $299 million and beat Wall Street estimates of $293.6 million. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.09, well above the $0.86 estimate and up 16% from the year-ago quarter.

That said, the weak guidance overshadowed these results.

For Q3, Monday.com sees revenue between $311 million and $313 million, with the midpoint falling slightly short of analyst expectations and implying a deceleration in growth. Full-year 2025 revenue guidance was modestly raised to $1.224 billion to $1.229 billion, but this still points to a growth rate of about 26%.

Plus, the guidance implies a GAAP operating margin of -3.9% from a positive 0.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Should you buy or sell MNDY stock now?

The Q2 trend is definitely worrying, but I believe this stock is geared well for the long run. Monday.com has $1.6 billion in cash and a little over $123 million in debt. If you take the enterprise value, you're paying 36 times free cash flow, which is not that expensive.

Moreover, the future revenue growth is expected to be around 24% annually, with EPS (minus non-recurring items) growing at 19.3% annually.

Still, I would wait for the stock to settle down before buying. It may not be able to transition to being solidly profitable as quickly as expected, especially as Google and other companies make inroads into software with AI.